Should We Be Offended By Hunter Biden Calling His White Lawyer The N-Word?

Let’s be honest real quick: we as Black people have at some point encountered that one white friend that likes to casually use “The N-Word” in the endearing way that some of us use it amongst ourselves. It’s always up to said Black person whether they’re going to (a.) slap the hell out of said white friend or (b.) excuse it based off the way it was “intended.” Both scenarios can be explained to excuse this verbal form of cultural appropriation, but what happens when the word is used and there’s no Black person present in the situation?

That’s what many people have been debating over the past few days after it was reported that Hunter Biden, eldest surviving son of current U.S. President Joe Biden, casually used the word to reference his white lawyer in an unearthed text convo from 2018.

Daily Mail was first to report on it last week, which came about as a result of Hunter’s now-infamous laptop leak ordeal. The N-word use apparently happened on multiple text exchanges with corporate attorney George Mesires, who as we stated earlier is 100% white to our understanding. In one text that started on the topic of “unconditional love” awkwardly enough, Hunter begins making references to his, umm, penis size and proceeds to tell Mesires, “And I only love you because you’re black.” Mesires replies, “Its so annoying when you interject with frivolity,” to which Hunter again uses the racial epithets by simply saying, “True dat nigga.”

 

However, what really made Mesires, as he put it, “snarf my coffee,” was the exchange where Hunter asks “How much money do I owe you,” and then double-texts the kicker by adding, “Becaause nigga you better not be charging me Hennessy rates. [sic]” We can only pray for your humor if “Hennessy rates” doesn’t give you the least bit of a chuckle, but there is something to be said about Hunt grouping in Black people and Hennessy — again, that’s between us!

The original complaint was that major outlets like the New York Times, Washington Post, ABC, CBS, NBC, MSNBC and CNN originally ignored the report in favor of Joe Biden commemorating the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, becoming the first president to formally do so. However, is this something that we should be offended about given his clearly jovial “intention” in using it?

Hunter Biden is definitely in the wrong and offended many by saying it at all, even as a joke. However….did you laugh at “Hennessy rates” or nah? Speak your mind!

was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

