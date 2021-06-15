Celebrity News
Wendy Williams Asked Gary Owen Out And He Went !?

Wendy Williams during an appearance on NBC&apos;s &apos;The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.&apos;

Source: Supplied by WENN.com / WENN

Comedian/actor Gary Owen recently sat down for an interview with Wendy Williams after becoming a ‘hot topic’ as of late with news of his divorce from his wife Kenya Duke is getting messier by the second. Wendy Williams asked Gary Owen the hard questions about being an alleged dead beat, Gary Owen stood tall and said his children are grown. So towards the end of the interview Wendy Williams must have been ‘interviewing’ Gary Owen (if you know what we mean) because after he passed her questions Wendy Williams proceeded to shoot her shot and asked Gary out for dinner.

Build Presents Gary Owen Discussing His Comedy Special 'Gary Owen: I Got My Associates'

Source: Gary Gershoff / Getty

Gary Owen who is definitely down for the swirl must have said ‘yes’ because the Benita Butrell’s caught him out with recently divorced Ms. How You Doin , Wendy Williams. (read more)

You think Kenya Duke is mad or nah?  Kenya Duke might be unbothered by Gary Owen allegedly hooking up with Wendy Williams but she most definitely bothered by what he had to say to Wendy Williams on live television. see below

