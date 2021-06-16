Arts & Entertainment
Happy Birthday 2Pac: Revisit Colby Colb’s Rare Tupac Interview From The Night ‘Juice’ Premiered

Hip-hop fans are celebrating in droves today what would’ve been the 50th birthday of rap icon Tupac Shakur.

Known by his legendary moniker 2Pac, or just simply Pac at times, the prolific emcee was sadly as you should know by now killed in a still-unsolved drive-by shooting in Vegas on September 7, 1996. He would go on to die six days later from his injuries on September 13, 1996.

In the time since his passing, Pac has become a pillar in the eyes of his successors for what it means to be one of the greatest emcees in the game. His legacy has without a doubt stood the test of time, and a key part of that successful journey was due to his turn to Hollywood.

On the premiere night for his debut starring film, Juice — his official Hollywood debut was a cameo in the 1991 film Nothing but Trouble alongside the homies Digital Underground — Tupac blessed our resident media OG Colby Colb with an interview that wasn’t shared until a few years ago.

In the rare clip, Colby gets to chop it up with the then-budding actor about future projects, aspirations in the film industry and some talk about a certain new single at the time by the name of “Brenda’s Got a Baby.”

Although 2Pac should definitely be here to celebrate his 50th birthday right along with the rest of us, it’s moments like this where we can reminisce on rare times that prove he will never truly be gone. We’ll miss you always, king.

Listen to the “Christopher Wallace: The Notorious B.I.G. Part 2” episode of BackStory with Colby Colb to hear his rare interview with Pac. It starts at the 39-minute mark:

 

Happy Birthday 2Pac: Revisit Colby Colb’s Rare Tupac Interview From The Night ‘Juice’ Premiered  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

