Sybil Wilkes
HomeSybil Wilkes

WATCH: What You Need To Know — June 17, 2021: Juneteenth Holiday — Democrats Push for Voting Rights — 600K+ Covid-19 Deaths

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

1. Juneteenth is Now a Federal Holiday

What You Need To Know:

As African Americans and allies in this country prepare to celebrate Juneteenth this weekend, the U.S. Senate unanimously passed legislation Tuesday to make the day a federal holiday and recognize the emancipation of formerly enslaved African Americans.

2. Despite Dim Odds, Democrats Nationwide Push for Voting Rights

What You Need To Know:

Senate Democrats are pushing ahead in their fight for voting rights. Even as the party faces opposition from both sides of the aisle to pass the For the People Act, a vote for the bill will be put on the floor as early as next week.

3. Coronavirus Update: U.S. Surpasses 600,000 Covid-19 Deaths

What We Need To Know: 

This week, the U.S. reported more than 600,000 deaths related to Covid-19. The tally by Johns Hopkins University marks yet another grim milestone as nationwide demand for vaccinations appears to be slowing.

4. Indianapolis Policeman Sues NFL over Social Justice Campaign

What You Need To Know:

An Indianapolis police officer involved in the killing of a Black man last year, is suing the NFL for defamation, alleging acts that amounted to social injustice.

5. Does The $1 Billion DNA Kit Market Hold African American Ancestry Keys?

What You Need To Know:

Companies like 23andMe and Ancestry have made a profitable model out of exploiting our natural curiosities, whether it’s tracing our lineage back to Africa or taking a greater investment in our personal health.

WATCH: What You Need To Know — June 17, 2021: Juneteenth Holiday — Democrats Push for Voting Rights — 600K+ Covid-19 Deaths  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Gunman Shot & Killed Georgia Grocery Store Cashier…

Laquitta Willis was a cashier at the Big Bear store in Dekalb County when Victor Lee Tucker Jr. left the…
06.17.21
5 Historic Landmarks To Visit While Celebrating Juneteenth

Friday will mark the 155th anniversary of Juneteenth! Wondering how you can make the most of your Juneteenth celebration? The…
06.17.21
Juneteenth Bill To Make It A Federal Holiday…

The Senate unanimously passed a resolution on Tuesday to establish June 19 officially as Juneteenth National Independence Day.
06.16.21
Should We Be Offended By Hunter Biden Calling…

Hunter Biden caused a stir last week when an unearthed text convo from 2018 showed him jokingly using the N-word…
06.16.21
Do You Live In One Of 2021’s Most…

Personal-finance website WalletHub came up with tons of interesting facts while researching America's most fun states in 2021, which was…
06.15.21
Black Woman Is Dragged By Her Hair And…

A Black woman was dragged down the stairs by the security guard at Nellie's Sports Bar in Washington D.C. for…
06.14.21
Amid Calls To Defund Police, Law Enforcement Grapples…

After a year of reckoning since the brutal murder of George Floyd low recruitment rates and increased retirement rates continue…
06.14.21
Alton Sterling’s Family Accepts $4.5M Settlement After Dropping…

Sterling's family moved to dismiss a wrongful death against the city in May, signaling that an agreement had been reached…
06.14.21
Mad Dad Dumps 80,000 Pennies On Woman’s Lawn…

So exactly how much is 80,000 pennies? Enough for one very petty father to make the news.
06.14.21
Elderly Woman Kidnapped And Driven To An ATM…

An elderly woman in Uptown Houston who was kidnapped, driven to an ATM and forced by gunpoint to withdraw $500…
06.11.21
Close