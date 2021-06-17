Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Hot Spot: Trina & Eve Kill The Stage In The First Female Rap Verzuz Battle [WATCH]

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

The latest Verzuz, Philly’s first lady, Eve and Miami’s finest, Trina battled it out showing off their legendary catalogs. The event went very smoothly with Eve live broadcasting from London and Trina being in Miami.  The two celebrated each other the entire show by giving each other their flowers and putting on a top-notch show. During the show, they paid tribute to Tupac on what would’ve been his 50th birthday and also recognized the late DMX.  Trick Daddy also surprised fans by performing with Trina.  Hear The Hot Spot as she breaks down what happened last night.

 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! 

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

It’s Lit?: Eve & Trina Announced As Next Verzuz Matchup, Twitter Is Not That Excited

10 photos Launch gallery

It’s Lit?: Eve & Trina Announced As Next Verzuz Matchup, Twitter Is Not That Excited

Continue reading It’s Lit?: Eve & Trina Announced As Next Verzuz Matchup, Twitter Is Not That Excited

It’s Lit?: Eve & Trina Announced As Next Verzuz Matchup, Twitter Is Not That Excited

Vezuz founders Swizz Beatz and Timbaland teased the calendar detailing the next matches were coming, but they had no idea the response would be this mixed. Following their rematch in Miami at Club Liv, Swizz and Timbo boasted that some “exciting news” was coming with the release of the Verzuz calendar. Wednesday (Jun.9), the calendar finally dropped, revealing the next Verzuz matchup will feature the first lady of Ruff Ryders Eve and the Slip-n-Slide’s queen Trina.  CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! Also finally getting a reveal date is the long-revealed showdown between problematic Hip-Hops stars Bow Wow and Soulja Boy and a yet-to-be-revealed matchup in partnership with Essence. https://twitter.com/verzuzonline/status/1402799451513659392?s=20 The announcement of the Eve and Trina’s matchup isn’t garnering the excitement that Swizz Beatz and Timbaland more than likely thought it would. Reactions on social media are mixed with people scratching their heads because they feel the two don’t match up well. Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). https://twitter.com/SincerelyyNadia/status/1402808505044803585?s=20 SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER! There is also the issue about the songs played, with many wondering if Trina even has the discography to compete with Eve’s plethora of hit records. Swizz Beatz and Timbaland are learning when it comes to these matchups that the fans are tough to please, and we’re not gonna front have been coming up with better choices. Maybe it’s time the two super producers really start listening to them and making their dream Verzuz events happen to avoid letdowns. We’re just gonna have to wait and see how this will all play out when Eve and Trina go head to head on June 16. Until then, you can peep the reactions to the Verzuz announcement below. — Photo: Rachel Murray / Getty SEE ALSO: Soulja Boy Seemingly Announces VERZUZ with Bow Wow, Twitter Throws On Baggy Fits Trina Apologizes For Calling Protesters “Animals” Swizz Beatz Tries To Clean Up Justin Timberlake Verzuz Slander HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Hot Spot: Trina & Eve Kill The Stage In The First Female Rap Verzuz Battle [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
Latest
Gunman Shot & Killed Georgia Grocery Store Cashier…

Laquitta Willis was a cashier at the Big Bear store in Dekalb County when Victor Lee Tucker Jr. left the…
06.17.21
5 Historic Landmarks To Visit While Celebrating Juneteenth

Friday will mark the 155th anniversary of Juneteenth! Wondering how you can make the most of your Juneteenth celebration? The…
06.17.21
Juneteenth Bill To Make It A Federal Holiday…

The Senate unanimously passed a resolution on Tuesday to establish June 19 officially as Juneteenth National Independence Day.
06.16.21
Should We Be Offended By Hunter Biden Calling…

Hunter Biden caused a stir last week when an unearthed text convo from 2018 showed him jokingly using the N-word…
06.16.21
Do You Live In One Of 2021’s Most…

Personal-finance website WalletHub came up with tons of interesting facts while researching America's most fun states in 2021, which was…
06.15.21
Black Woman Is Dragged By Her Hair And…

A Black woman was dragged down the stairs by the security guard at Nellie's Sports Bar in Washington D.C. for…
06.14.21
Amid Calls To Defund Police, Law Enforcement Grapples…

After a year of reckoning since the brutal murder of George Floyd low recruitment rates and increased retirement rates continue…
06.14.21
Alton Sterling’s Family Accepts $4.5M Settlement After Dropping…

Sterling's family moved to dismiss a wrongful death against the city in May, signaling that an agreement had been reached…
06.14.21
Mad Dad Dumps 80,000 Pennies On Woman’s Lawn…

So exactly how much is 80,000 pennies? Enough for one very petty father to make the news.
06.14.21
Elderly Woman Kidnapped And Driven To An ATM…

An elderly woman in Uptown Houston who was kidnapped, driven to an ATM and forced by gunpoint to withdraw $500…
06.11.21
Close