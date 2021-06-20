Celebrity News
Damon Dash Is Trying To Sell His Stake In Roc-A-Fella: Report

'Reasonable Doubt' is still making an impact after 25 years.

The Launch of Jay Z's 40/40 Club - Inside Party

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

The state of Jay-Z and Damon Dash‘s business relationship is looking like it’s no bueno. Hova recently sued his fellow Roc-a-fella Records founder for trying to sell an NFT (non-fungible token) of his debut album, Reasonable Doubt, and Dame has answered back in kind.

Well actually, on Friday (June 18) it was revealed that Roc-a-fella Records is suing Dash for trying to auction off Jay-Z’s classic debut as an NFT. According to the Roc, Dash doesn’t have the right to sell the NFT.

Reports TMZ:

According to the docs — filed by powerhouse attorney Alex Spiro — Damon planned to sell the album as an NFT at a since-canceled auction, but the company is worried DD will just try to find another platform to hold the auction.

In the suit, RAF claims Damon is “frantically scouting for another venue to make the sale” and believes DD is still looking to cash in ASAP on the recent NFT craze.

RAF’s asking a court to step in and stop Damon from going through with the auction and it wants Dash to turn over any NFTs of “Reasonable Doubt” he may have already minted.

Dash has responded, and he says the lawsuit is inaccurate. In fact, Dash claims he’s trying to sell his entire stake in the Roc-a-fella catalog. 

According to TMZ, Dash claims Jay-Z tried to purchase his 1/3 of Roc-a-fella this past March. However, Dash feels that the bag he was offered was “a price I deemed unacceptable.”

Welp, so much for private negotiations. Instead, Dash says he’s looking for another buyer. Interestingly, if Dash were to sell his portion of Roc-a-fella, Jay-Z would still have the exclusive administration rights for the label, reportedly.

Jay-Z is quite particular about his intellectual property, even if its ownership is in question. The mogul recently sued renowned photographer Jonathan Mannion over Reasonable Doubt era photos. Jay-Z has had his sights on fully owning Reasonable Doubt for years.

Damon Dash Is Trying To Sell His Stake In Roc-A-Fella: Report  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

