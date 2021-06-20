Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Gabrielle Union-Wade Celebrates Hubby Dwyane Wade In Sweet Father’s Day Message: ‘I Thank God Everyday’

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Wade-Union Thanksgiving Picture

Source: Gabrielle Union via Instagram / Gabrielle Union via Instagram

Dwyane Wade is definitely in the running for celeb father of the year, and his wife Gabrielle Union-Wade is making sure that everybody knows it! The proud papa has been praised in the media for his delicate parenting skills with his children and especially for his grace and compassion toward his 13-year-old daughter Zaya Wade, who proudly identifies as transgender.

Earlier today, for Father’s Day, Gabrielle took to Instagram to celebrate her hubby on this special day, writing him a sweet message to honor the man and father is he in her and her family’s lives. The 48-year-old actress posted this adorable IG carousel full of beautiful family pics of Dwayne and their children, leading with a tear-jerking daddy-daughter pic of the former NBA baller holding their two-year-old Kaavia Wade, the baby Gab calls their “miracle daughter.”

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

“Happy Father’s Day @dwyanewade.” she wrote. “I thank God everyday that your belief in YOU, is stronger than anyone’s doubts. You continue to lead, to fight and to rejoice in love. #HappyFathersDay2021.

Dwyane’s oldest son, Zaire whom he shares with high school sweetheart Siohvaughn Funches, also shared his appreciation for his dad in his own separate IG post which he posted to his Instagram story. Alongside a picture of himself and his dad after a game, the 19-year-old wrote, “If there was a father of the year award, you’d be the unanimous MVP.”

In a follow-up post, Zaire went on to call out the haters for giving his pops backlash for the way he chooses to parent his children. “One last thing…All the hate and backlash that @dwaynewade receives for being a good father is crazy to me,” Zaire wrote. “A lot of you alls emotion comes out of your own insecurities from your fatherhood… don’t forecast that on us.”

He continued, “What more do you want out of your dad than to love and support whatever you do in life? Despite all the hate and negativity that comes his way he still continues to be true to his family. Now that’s a father.”

 

 

We love to see it!

5 Times Gabrielle Union Went Off On The Red Carpet
5 photos

Gabrielle Union-Wade Celebrates Hubby Dwyane Wade In Sweet Father’s Day Message: ‘I Thank God Everyday’  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Dwyane Wade , gabrielle union

Videos
Latest
Victoria’s Secret Retires VS Angels To ‘Give Women…

The Victoria's Secret Angels are retiring and being replaced with activists, athletes, and entrepreneurs.
06.21.21
Candace Owens Cries White Supremacist Tears As Juneteenth…

Candace Owens dug deep into her shallow Black white supremacist bag when she led the chorus of conservatives complaining that…
06.18.21
Gunman Shot & Killed Georgia Grocery Store Cashier…

Laquitta Willis was a cashier at the Big Bear store in Dekalb County when Victor Lee Tucker Jr. left the…
06.17.21
5 Historic Landmarks To Visit While Celebrating Juneteenth

Friday will mark the 155th anniversary of Juneteenth! Wondering how you can make the most of your Juneteenth celebration? The…
06.17.21
Juneteenth Bill To Make It A Federal Holiday…

The Senate unanimously passed a resolution on Tuesday to establish June 19 officially as Juneteenth National Independence Day.
06.16.21
Should We Be Offended By Hunter Biden Calling…

Hunter Biden caused a stir last week when an unearthed text convo from 2018 showed him jokingly using the N-word…
06.16.21
Do You Live In One Of 2021’s Most…

Personal-finance website WalletHub came up with tons of interesting facts while researching America's most fun states in 2021, which was…
06.15.21
Black Woman Is Dragged By Her Hair And…

A Black woman was dragged down the stairs by the security guard at Nellie's Sports Bar in Washington D.C. for…
06.14.21
Amid Calls To Defund Police, Law Enforcement Grapples…

After a year of reckoning since the brutal murder of George Floyd low recruitment rates and increased retirement rates continue…
06.14.21
Alton Sterling’s Family Accepts $4.5M Settlement After Dropping…

Sterling's family moved to dismiss a wrongful death against the city in May, signaling that an agreement had been reached…
06.14.21
Close