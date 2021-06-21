National
HomeNational

New Book Uncovers Donald Trump’s Saltiness Towards Black America

Excerpts from a new book on the former president shows him dumping on Black America for not supporting him. Seriously.

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
New Book Uncovers Donald Trump's Saltiness Towards Black America

Source: Bloomberg / Getty

Former President Donald Trump has always had resentment towards Black people in America, and in a new book, we find out more about how deep that goes.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The book Frankly We Did Win This Election: The Inside Story of How Trump Lost, written by Wall Street Journal reporter Michael C. Bender details the absolute clown car show that was the Trump administration and how Trump pointed blame at everyone for how Black America viewed him. Excerpts from Bender’s book published by the website Politico, with information gleaned from sources during his time covering the White House, showed the former president throwing shots at his son-in-law Jared Kushner:

“I’ve done all this stuff for the Blacks—it’s always Jared telling me to do this,” Trump said to one confidante on Father’s Day. “And they all f—— hate me, and none of them are going to vote for me.”

The excerpts also show Trump blaming Kushner for hiring former reelection campaign manager Brad Pascale, whose decisions created the controversy surrounding Trump and his team holding a rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, last year in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. The rally was originally scheduled on Juneteenth before the public backlash forced the campaign team to move it to Saturday after Trump tweeted he wanted the date changed.

Bender goes on to reveal that Trump was so delusional that he had no idea that his press team released Juneteenth statements and knew nothing about the recently named federal holiday but claimed he was responsible for people knowing about it, shown in this exchange:

But such details were irrelevant to him. Instead, he insisted, “I did something good.”

“I made Juneteenth very famous,” he said.

Frankly We Did Win This Election: The Inside Story of How Trump Lost is slated for release on August 10th.

Photo: Bloomberg / Getty

New Book Uncovers Donald Trump’s Saltiness Towards Black America  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Donald Trump

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Jury Chooses To Convict Ex-Police Officer in Brutal…

An ex-St. Louis police officer was found guilty for his part in the brutal beating of an undercover Black officer,…
06.22.21
State Trooper Pepper Sprayed & Rammed Family’s SUV,…

A four household family consisting of 39-year-old Tristin Goods, his wife April and their two daughters, 12-year-old Tristina and 11-year-old…
06.22.21
New Book Uncovers Donald Trump’s Saltiness Towards Black…

The excerpts from a new book on the turmoil in the Trump administration's last year shows the former president airing…
06.22.21
Victoria’s Secret Retires VS Angels To ‘Give Women…

The Victoria's Secret Angels are retiring and being replaced with activists, athletes, and entrepreneurs.
06.21.21
Candace Owens Cries White Supremacist Tears As Juneteenth…

Candace Owens dug deep into her shallow Black white supremacist bag when she led the chorus of conservatives complaining that…
06.18.21
Gunman Shot & Killed Georgia Grocery Store Cashier…

Laquitta Willis was a cashier at the Big Bear store in Dekalb County when Victor Lee Tucker Jr. left the…
06.17.21
5 Historic Landmarks To Visit While Celebrating Juneteenth

Friday will mark the 155th anniversary of Juneteenth! Wondering how you can make the most of your Juneteenth celebration? The…
06.17.21
Juneteenth Bill To Make It A Federal Holiday…

The Senate unanimously passed a resolution on Tuesday to establish June 19 officially as Juneteenth National Independence Day.
06.16.21
Should We Be Offended By Hunter Biden Calling…

Hunter Biden caused a stir last week when an unearthed text convo from 2018 showed him jokingly using the N-word…
06.16.21
Do You Live In One Of 2021’s Most…

Personal-finance website WalletHub came up with tons of interesting facts while researching America's most fun states in 2021, which was…
06.15.21
Close