Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Tom Joyner Discusses How Your Attendance On The Fantastic Voyage Cruise Supports HBCUs [WATCH]

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

it’s about that time to book your cabins to party with Tom Joyner on the Fantastic Voyage Cruise!  Tom joined to remind listeners to join the party on the cruise ship that is set to sail this November.  While you’re partying, you’re also helping historically black colleges as well.  Listen to Tom Joyner reminisce on the memories of the past and what to expect on the cruise this year.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

It’s a party with a purpose, benefiting #HBCU #scholarships. Call 214-495-1963 or go to blackamericaweb.com to reserve your cabin today.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! 

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

The Tom Joyner Morning Show in DC

Talk About Generational Gap! Twitter Reacts To Youngin' Who Thought Tom Joyner Was White

15 photos Launch gallery

Talk About Generational Gap! Twitter Reacts To Youngin' Who Thought Tom Joyner Was White

Continue reading Talk About Generational Gap! Twitter Reacts To Youngin’ Who Thought Tom Joyner Was White

Talk About Generational Gap! Twitter Reacts To Youngin' Who Thought Tom Joyner Was White

In today's episode of "what are we teaching our youth", Twitter is publicly shaming a young girl who thought Tom Joyner was white. After a past clip of Tom Joyner jamming out to a Fantasia performance in his then studio resurfaced social media, one user commented saying "the white man is literally me every time I listen to fantasia." https://twitter.com/therealmaejay/status/1275721170634117120?s=20 Even though she tweeted this around 4:30 in the morning, Black Twitter caught the tweet and are shocked at the lack of knowledge on The Fly Jock. Tom Joyner started to become a trending topic when people reacted to her not having a "real" childhood and wondering where "we" go wrong as a community. She later tweeted that she knew who the famous radio jock was, but not what he looked like saying, "I’m sorry Tom (sad face emoji) I knew your voice but not your face! My mistake, you’re a legend!" This comes after he also trended in May after fans on Twitter were missing The Tom Joyner Morning Show and his signature theme song on their drives to work and school. Check out what Twitter had to say about her assumption. HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Tom Joyner Discusses How Your Attendance On The Fantastic Voyage Cruise Supports HBCUs [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
Latest
Jury Chooses To Convict Ex-Police Officer in Brutal…

An ex-St. Louis police officer was found guilty for his part in the brutal beating of an undercover Black officer,…
06.22.21
State Trooper Pepper Sprayed & Rammed Family’s SUV,…

A four household family consisting of 39-year-old Tristin Goods, his wife April and their two daughters, 12-year-old Tristina and 11-year-old…
06.22.21
New Book Uncovers Donald Trump’s Saltiness Towards Black…

The excerpts from a new book on the turmoil in the Trump administration's last year shows the former president airing…
06.22.21
Victoria’s Secret Retires VS Angels To ‘Give Women…

The Victoria's Secret Angels are retiring and being replaced with activists, athletes, and entrepreneurs.
06.21.21
Candace Owens Cries White Supremacist Tears As Juneteenth…

Candace Owens dug deep into her shallow Black white supremacist bag when she led the chorus of conservatives complaining that…
06.18.21
Gunman Shot & Killed Georgia Grocery Store Cashier…

Laquitta Willis was a cashier at the Big Bear store in Dekalb County when Victor Lee Tucker Jr. left the…
06.17.21
5 Historic Landmarks To Visit While Celebrating Juneteenth

Friday will mark the 155th anniversary of Juneteenth! Wondering how you can make the most of your Juneteenth celebration? The…
06.17.21
Juneteenth Bill To Make It A Federal Holiday…

The Senate unanimously passed a resolution on Tuesday to establish June 19 officially as Juneteenth National Independence Day.
06.16.21
Should We Be Offended By Hunter Biden Calling…

Hunter Biden caused a stir last week when an unearthed text convo from 2018 showed him jokingly using the N-word…
06.16.21
Do You Live In One Of 2021’s Most…

Personal-finance website WalletHub came up with tons of interesting facts while researching America's most fun states in 2021, which was…
06.15.21
Close