Usain Bolt & Kasi Bennett Share Photos Of Twin Newborn Sons

The bouncy baby boys' names are Thunder and Saint Leo, joining their big sister Olympia with powerful name combos.

Usain Bolt x Kasi Bennett x Newborn Twin Sons

Source: Usain Bolt / Instagram

Jamaican Track and Field legend Usain Bolt and his partner Kasi Bennett have two new additions to their growing family. On Father’s Day, Bolt and Bennett shared photos of their twin newborn sons along with their big sister in a beautiful family portrait.

Via Instagram, the retired 34-year-old sprinter and Bennett are seen in the photo with big wide smiles as their toddler Olympia Lightning took center stage while her baby brothers Thunder and Saint Leo (Dad’s middle name) are in blanket-snuggled bliss.

Bolt retired from competition in 2017 although he was still one of track and field’s top talents even then. Bolt has been crowned world champion 11 times in his career and is still the fastest man in the world with a record of 9.58 seconds in the 100-meter sprint at the Berlin World Championships in 2009. Bolt is also the owner of the 200-meter world record at 19.19 seconds.

Congratulations are in order for Usain Bolt and Kasi Bennett.

Photo: Instagram

