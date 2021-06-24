Arts & Entertainment
The New Trailer For Nia DaCosta's 'Candyman' Reboot Is Sure To Give You Chills

Remakes and reboots have pretty much taken over Hollywood, almost to the point that it can feel like there’s no such thing as an original idea anymore. However, there are a few projects that fall in the “let’s do it again” category that have many people on the edge of their seats in anticipation. Director Nia DaCosta’s upcoming “spiritual sequel” to the 1992 classic horror film, Candyman, is definitely on that list.

After checking out the upcoming slasher flick’s latest official trailer, you’ll want to satisfy your sweet tooth craving right along with the rest of us.

Now. before you skip down to watch, read up on how the plot is being set up in the official synopsis for 2021’s Candyman below:

“For as long as residents can remember, the housing projects of Chicago’s Cabrini-Green neighborhood were terrorized by a word-of-mouth ghost story about a supernatural killer with a hook for a hand, easily summoned by those daring to repeat his name five times into a mirror. In present day, a decade after the last of the Cabrini towers were torn down, visual artist Anthony McCoy (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II; HBO’s Watchmen, Us) and his partner, gallery director Brianna Cartwright (Teyonah Parris; If Beale Street Could Talk, The Photograph), move into a luxury loft condo in Cabrini, now gentrified beyond recognition and inhabited by upwardly mobile millennials.

With Anthony’s painting career on the brink of stalling, a chance encounter with a Cabrini-Green old-timer (Colman Domingo; HBO’s Euphoria, Assassination Nation) exposes Anthony to the tragically horrific nature of the true story behind Candyman. Anxious to maintain his status in the Chicago art world, Anthony begins to explore these macabre details in his studio as fresh grist for paintings, unknowingly opening a door to a complex past that unravels his own sanity and unleashes a terrifying wave of violence that puts him on a collision course with destiny.”

We won’t hold you up with scare tactics any further. Watch the official new trailer for Candyman (2021) below, and expect the film to hit theaters starting August 27, 2021 via Universal Pictures:

 

The New Trailer For Nia DaCosta’s ‘Candyman’ Reboot Is Sure To Give You Chills  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Candyman

