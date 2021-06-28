Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Jennifer Hudson Says Aretha Franklin Inspired “The Gospel” In Her New Single And Biopic Role

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

The 2021 BET Awards saw a lot of glitz and glam last night, and one of the brightest stars of the night was without a doubt celebrated singer/actress Jennifer Hudson.

The brown skin beauty took a minute to stop by Entertainment Tonight while on the carpet for interviews, and she made sure to not only pay her r-e-s-p-e-c-t to Aretha Franklin, but also give props to the late legend’s Gospel music roots as well.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

“Did you feel the church in it? The spirit – the soul?” Jen asked veteran ET host Kevin Frazier (seen above) in regards to the sound of her new single, “Here I Am (Singing My Way Home),” continuing by adding, “I wanted to make sure that was the base and premise to everything, because Aretha was the gospel.” That she was! From “Mary, Don’t You Weep” all the way to her GRAMMY-winning live rendition of “Bridge Over Troubled Water,” The Queen Of Soul was without a doubt a woman of the Lord that sang His word every chance she got.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

In terms of the pressure of being handpicked by Queen Aretha herself to play the lead role in Respect, Jennifer also told ET, “That’s enough pressure… with her saying, ‘Jennifer, do this.’” However, the Oscar-winner also made it clear that Aretha’s “passing of the torch” and actually saying ‘You can do it’ gave her the ultimate strength and encouragement to try. Wo else to get approval from than the top!

Listen to Jennifer Hudson’s new single “Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” below, and see if you can spot that gospel sound she’s channeling from Aretha throughout. Be sure to check for Hudson starring as Aretha in the upcoming biopic, RESPECT, arriving this summer.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Jennifer Hudson Says Aretha Franklin Inspired “The Gospel” In Her New Single And Biopic Role  was originally published on getuperica.com

aretha franklin , Jennifer Hudson

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Possible Derek Chauvin Federal Plea Deal Could Explain…

Derek Chauvin and his legal team have reportedly been negotiating a federal plea deal that could provide some context to…
06.29.21
NJ School Board Member Catches Heat For Calling…

A New Jersey school official apologized for a comment denigrating Vice President Kamala Harris weeks after it was posted and…
06.28.21
Former Officer Derek Chauvin Sentenced To 22.5 Years…

Even though Chauvin was found guilty of three counts, under Minnesota law, he could only be sentenced on the most…
06.25.21
Family Of Pharrell File $50 Million Lawsuit On…

In the lawsuit, which for the first time identifies the officer in question as Solomon D. Simmons III, Donovon Lynch…
06.25.21
Indiana Grandmother Sentenced To Probation In Capitol Attack…

Anna Morgan-Lloyd, a 49-year-old grandmother of five, got off essentially scot-free as part of a plea after verbalizing that "Schindler's…
06.24.21
Atlanta-Area IKEA Under Fire for Controversial Juneteenth Menu

One of the most popular furniture chains across the globe is taking heat for selections in a menu that was…
06.24.21
You Big Dummy! Honolulu Councilman Criticized For Reposting…

Comedian-turned-councilman Augie Tulba of Honolulu recently reposted one of his old skit videos showing himself in blackface, and somehow we're…
06.23.21
Jury Chooses To Convict Ex-Police Officer in Brutal…

An ex-St. Louis police officer was found guilty for his part in the brutal beating of an undercover Black officer,…
06.22.21
State Trooper Pepper Sprayed & Rammed Family’s SUV,…

A four household family consisting of 39-year-old Tristin Goods, his wife April and their two daughters, 12-year-old Tristina and 11-year-old…
06.22.21
New Book Uncovers Donald Trump’s Saltiness Towards Black…

The excerpts from a new book on the turmoil in the Trump administration's last year shows the former president airing…
06.22.21
Close