The Pennsylvania State Supreme Court overturned Bill Cosby‘s 2018 conviction on sexual assault charges, clearing the way for the 83-year-old comedian to be freed from prison.

According to WKYC in Philadelphia, Cosby will walk out of a state prison a free man after his lawyers appealed to the court and argued Cosby’s entire life was put on trial that caused him to suffer unquantifiable prejudice.

In an opinion issued by the court, the court agreed to review two pieces of the case Cosby’s lawyers challenged last June. The first involved the judge’s decision to let prosecutors call five other accusers of Cosby’s. The other examined Cosby’s argument he had an agreement with a former prosecutor he’d never be charged for any of his alleged crimes.

Cosby was convicted in 2018 on three aggravated indecent assault counts. The court deemed Cosby a ‘sexually violent predator’ for posing an ‘imminent safety risk to women.’

He was up for parole last year but was denied a conditional release due to his refusal to attend a treatment program for sex offenders and he was also given a negative recommendation by the Pennsylvania Board of Corrections.

This story is developing.

 

Bill Cosby To Be Released From Prison After Court Overturns Sexual Assault Conviction  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

