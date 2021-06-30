Celebrity News
If there’s one thing Tracee Ellis Ross knows, it’s hair. The model, actress, and entrepreneur launched Pattern, a haircare line that focuses on nourishing and strengthening your natural coils and curls. The Blackish actress is very vocal about the importance of loving your hair, and now she’s showing us how in her latest project The Hair Tales. 

Produced in collaboration with Oprah Winfrey and writer Michaela Angela Davis,The Hair Tales is a docuseries that will dissect the history and beauty of Black hair.

In a post to Tracee’s Instagram page she wrote, “So so excited to finally announce “The Hair Tales,” a docuseries that will act as a love letter to Black women celebrating our joyful brilliance through the portal of our hair! An intimate journey of identity, culture, legacy, beauty, strength and love! This series is personal and universal, American and global. Ooohhh I’m so excited! Executive producing with my dear friend @michaelaangelad, @oprah, @taranitup49, @raeshem & @carritwigg! Coming soon to @owntv & @hulu in the US, and @disneyplus internationally!”

“This series is about identity, culture and legacy, beauty, strength and joy,” Ross said in a statement. “Hair is a portal into the souls of Black women, it drives straight to the center of who we are. Our goal is to share this vibrant community, where we hold a sacred space for each other. Like many women, I can trace my own journey to self-acceptance through my hair. This series is personal and universal, American and global. It is a love letter to Black women.”

If you’re eager to see The Hair Tales, then don’t hold your breath. The docuseries will go into production later this year and likely make it’s debut in 2022 on the OWN as well as Onyx – Hulu’s new channel for creators of color. Until then, what do you think? Will you watch the series dubbed, “a love letter to Black hair”?

Tracee Ellis Ross Teams Up With Oprah To Create “The Hair Tales” Docuseries  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

