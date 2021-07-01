Local
Baltimore City Officials Reminding Residents To Not Shoot Fireworks Or Guns Ahead Of July 4th

4th in Baltimore

Source: Edwin Remsberg / Getty

A reminder from the Baltimore city police department ahead of July 4th.

Police Commissioner Michael Harrison is warning residents against shooting off fireworks and guns into the air.

“We want to admonish everybody that fireworks are illegal in the city of Baltimore, all fireworks,” said Harrison, including sparklers.

Police Commissioner Harrison said officers will be on the lookout for people violating the law.

“Secondly, shooting firearms in the air is not only illegal, it is extremely dangerous,” added Harrison. “Bullets come down with the same velocity as they do when they go off. It can harm and kill people so absolutely do not do it.”

The city’s July 4th fireworks have been canceled this year.

