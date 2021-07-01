Local
HomeLocal

Family Of Korryn Gaines Returns To Court, Awaiting Payment In Case

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Wood Gavel mallet for court

Source: Douglas Sacha / Getty

Attorneys representing Baltimore County and the family of Korryn Gaines returned to court Wednesday for a scheduling conference. This comes as the family awaits payment that was awarded to them by a Baltimore County jury.

A Baltimore County police officer fatally shot Gaines during a 2016 standoff at her Randallstown apartment. Since then, in 2018, a county jury awarded her family $38 million in a civil judgment. But, a circuit court judge overturned the jury’s decision in 2019 and an appeals court reinstated the verdict in 2020.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

“Baltimore County has put my healing process on hold,” Gaines’ mother Rhanda Dormeus said Wednesday outside court. “My family self-destructed when my daughter got killed and they won’t let us build again.”

“We came today to pick up a check, not pick up a date,” Rev. Al Sharpton of the National Action Network said Wednesday in Towson. “This is a national disgrace. That’s why we need national attention.”

In the coming weeks, the county will file to offer the family what it believes is the highest amount allowed by law.

In a statement, a Baltimore County spokesperson wrote in part:

“This administration inherited the case following the tragic death of Ms. Gaines, and our focus now is on doing right by the family of Ms. Gaines and, in particular, her children. After years in court, the County made a significant offer to resolve this matter, which reflects the highest amount we believe the court may award under the law.”

Source: CBS Baltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Family Of Korryn Gaines Returns To Court, Awaiting Payment In Case  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
‘I Am Completely Out Of Breath’: Bill Cosby…

If you thought Bill Cosby's overturned conviction and release from prison on Wednesday was a surprise, imagine how the dozens…
07.01.21
How Trump’s Impeachment Attorney Got Bill Cosby Freed…

As wild as it may sound, Bill Cosby may actually have the Trump Administration to thank for his sexual assault…
07.01.21
Possible Derek Chauvin Federal Plea Deal Could Explain…

Derek Chauvin and his legal team have reportedly been negotiating a federal plea deal that could provide some context to…
06.29.21
NJ School Board Member Catches Heat For Calling…

A New Jersey school official apologized for a comment denigrating Vice President Kamala Harris weeks after it was posted and…
06.28.21
Former Officer Derek Chauvin Sentenced To 22.5 Years…

Even though Chauvin was found guilty of three counts, under Minnesota law, he could only be sentenced on the most…
06.25.21
Family Of Pharrell File $50 Million Lawsuit On…

In the lawsuit, which for the first time identifies the officer in question as Solomon D. Simmons III, Donovon Lynch…
06.25.21
Indiana Grandmother Sentenced To Probation In Capitol Attack…

Anna Morgan-Lloyd, a 49-year-old grandmother of five, got off essentially scot-free as part of a plea after verbalizing that "Schindler's…
06.24.21
Atlanta-Area IKEA Under Fire for Controversial Juneteenth Menu

One of the most popular furniture chains across the globe is taking heat for selections in a menu that was…
06.24.21
You Big Dummy! Honolulu Councilman Criticized For Reposting…

Comedian-turned-councilman Augie Tulba of Honolulu recently reposted one of his old skit videos showing himself in blackface, and somehow we're…
06.23.21
Jury Chooses To Convict Ex-Police Officer in Brutal…

An ex-St. Louis police officer was found guilty for his part in the brutal beating of an undercover Black officer,…
06.22.21
Close