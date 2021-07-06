National
HomeNational

A Black Woman Says Her Nail Salon Refused Service Because Of Her Weight ‘I Was Humiliated’

A black woman was ostracized from a Columbia, South Carolina nail salon due to her weight.

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
A nail artist and her client having her nails manicured.

Source: Roy JAMES Shakespeare / Getty

A black woman was ostracized from a Columbia, South Carolina nail salon, that she has frequented for years, due to her weight.  Ashley Cheffen says the nail techs at the Posh Nail Spa salon told her that they could not fulfill her nail appointment due to the size of her body.  Cheffen stated that she has been going to this nail salon since 2018; however, on June 18, 2021, she didn’t receive the same treatment she was accustomed to.  “I went, and it was pretty busy, and I sat in the waiting area for fifteen to twenty minutes, which is expected on a Friday night,” stated Cheffen.  Cheffen finally got called back to a chair to begin her pedicure.  She stated the nail tech began prepping her feet for the pedicure then stopped.  Cheffen then said that shortly after, the receptionist walked over to her and stated that they would not be able to continue her service because of the weight limit on the chair. 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

       

The policy at Posh Nail Spa states that a customer could be held responsible for a chair if it malfunctions due to their weight being over 300 pounds. However, the policy does not mention that a customer would not be able to be serviced due to their weight. Cheffen stated that she was embarrassed by the entire incident. “I left. I sat in my car, and I kind of just had a moment. I was embarrassed, I was humiliated, and I felt horrible,” said Cheffen.  

Joseph Wentz, a manager at the nail salon, spoke on behalf of Posh Nail Spa owners.  He told WACH news that weight limits are in place to ensure customer’s safety and that their goal is to make everybody feel welcomed. “Posh is there to serve everybody and there is absolutely no discrimination against anybody of any size.”  Posh Nail Spa’s owners informed WACH that the receptionist who denied Cheffen service is currently not working at the nail salon.  

Kudos to Ashley Cheffen for shedding light on this injustice.  Although safety is key, no one should be denied a service due their size, race, gender, etc.   

DON’T MISS….

Shut Up Already: Candace Calls Plus Sized Women On The Cosmopolitan Cover Obese

Kelly Price Praises Lizzo: I Wish I Had Her Level Of Confidence When I Was Her Age

A Black Woman Says Her Nail Salon Refused Service Because Of Her Weight ‘I Was Humiliated’  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

South Carolina

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Sha’Carri Richardson Won’t Race At Tokyo Olympics After…

Richardson was originally suspended for the 100-meter race in Tokyo over a failed drug test. Now America's fastest female sprinter…
07.07.21
Philly Residents Shut Down White Nationalist Group March…

Patriot Front, a white nationalist group that figured it would be a good idea to orchestrate a march through Penn’s…
07.07.21
Justice Stalled For South African Man Fatally Shot…

Following the fatal shooting of 29-year-old South African rugby player Lindani Myeni a few months ago by police officers in…
07.07.21
A Black Woman Says Her Nail Salon Refused…

A black woman was ostracized from a Columbia, South Carolina nail salon due to her weight.
07.07.21
New Documentary ‘Summer of Soul’ Breathes Life Into…

A Questlove Jawn, the documentary dazzles viewers in the nearly two-hour exploration into the overlooked festival in the summer of…
07.06.21
Phylicia Rashad Pens Apology Letter To Howard University…

Phylicia Rashad issued a second apology Friday, this time directing her statement to Howard University students and alumni after tweeting…
07.05.21
10 items
Black Twitter Defends Flo Jo After A Karen…

In the midst of the controversy stemming from Sha'Carri Richardson's month-long suspension from the Tokyo games, an Australian journalist decided…
07.05.21
#LetShaCarriRun: Thousands Sign Petition In Support Of Track…

The Olympics hasn't even started yet, and its anti-blackness is on full display.
07.05.21
Howard Students, Alumni Call For Phylicia Rashad To…

'Cosby Show' star Phylicia Rashad is facing tough opposition in her latest gig as dean of the  Howard University College…
07.02.21
Andrea Constand Speaks On Sudden Release of Bill…

Andrea Constand took to social media to issue a statement about Bill Cosby's release from prison on a technicality by…
07.02.21
Close