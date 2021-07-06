News
Sha’Carri Richardson Won’t Race At Tokyo Olympics After Being Left Off 4×100 Team

2020 U.S. Olympic Track & Field Team Trials - Day 2

Source: Patrick Smith / Getty

Sha’Carri Richardson‘s Olympic dream for 2021 is over.

On Tuesday (July 6), United States Track & Field announced the relay team for the 4×100 and left off Richardson – the fastest woman in America – due to her failed drug test at the U.S. Olympic trials last month.

“We are incredibly sympathetic toward Sha’Carri Richardson’s extenuating circumstances and strongly applaud her accountability – and will offer her our continued support both on and off the track,” USA Track & Field (USATF) said in a written statement.

Richardson, 21, tweeted on Saturday (July 3) she wouldn’t be an Olympic champion this year but forecasted her chances at the 2021 World Championships. The tweet served as an early indicator on what U.S. Track and Field’s decision regarding her running the 4×100 would be, even though her suspension would have been up before the race.

“I’m sorry, I can’t be y’all Olympic Champ this year,” Richardson tweeted. “But I promise I’ll be your World Champ next year.”

In a televised interview with TODAY on Friday, Richardson revealed she used marijuana to cope with the loss of her biological mother and accepted her suspension.

“I apologize,” Richardson said. “As much as I’m disappointed I know that when I step on the track I represent not only myself, I represent a community that has shown great support, great love … I apologize for the fact that I didn’t know how to control my emotions or deal with my emotions during that time.”

Following the interview, Richardson garnered tons of support from fellow athletes, celebrities and more. Nike in a company statement said it stood by her despite the suspension.

