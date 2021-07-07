Arts & Entertainment
Watch Trailer: Netflix’s ‘Resort to Love’ Is The Perfect Summer Love Story Starring Christina Milian, Jay Pharoah and Sinqua Walls

Christina Milian, Resort To Love, Netflix

Source: Netflix / Courtesy of Netflix

Netflix’s upcoming rom-com Resort to Love starring Christina Milian, Jay Pharoah and Sinqua Walls is shaping up to be the perfect summer love story. The official trailer was released today giving fans an inside look on what’s to come.

In the charming trailer, the romantic comedy follows a story about aspiring pop star Erica, played by Milian, who ends up becoming the entertainment at her ex-fiancé’s wedding after reluctantly taking a gig at a luxurious Mauritius Island resort while in the wake of a major music career meltdown. She attempts to keep their past relationship a secret from his bride-to-be Beverly, but quickly rediscovers her innate feelings for her ex, Jason, portrayed by Pharoah. Meanwhile, Jason’s brother Caleb, played by Sinqua Walls, can’t resist his effortless attraction to Erica and attempts to keep them from falling back in love.

The trailer shows rom-com professional Milian’s character fighting between continuing her voyage toward loving herself and rediscovering her feelings for her ex despite his brother’s continuous pleas to keep them a part.

This warm, loving and comedic romantic story explores the themes of love and family. Will Erica sing at her ex-fiancé’s wedding or will she find a love of her own?

Resort to Love is produced by Alicia Keys and directed by Steven Tsuchida. The film premieres on Netflix July 29.

Watch the full trailer below.

Watch Trailer: Netflix’s ‘Resort to Love’ Is The Perfect Summer Love Story Starring Christina Milian, Jay Pharoah and Sinqua Walls  was originally published on globalgrind.com

