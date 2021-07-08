Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Jada Pinkett Smith Talks About Being A Walking Miracle

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

Rihanna And The Clara Lionel Foundation Host 2nd Annual Diamond Ball - Arrivals

Source: Paul Archuleta / Getty

Jada Pinkett Smith brought a tall red glass of testimony to her hit Facebook Watch Show ‘Red Table Talk’ and spoke of how she is a walking miracle.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

We are all delivered from something, however it’s testimony of that something that blesses someone else and that exactly what Jada Pinkett Smith did when she spoke about the impact that substance abuse had on her life.  According to Jada Pinkett Smith:

“Drinking red wine for me was like drinking glasses of water,” …“Because I’m used to that hard hit. I was drinking hard in high school, too, and when I got out here I was doing cocktails. So, ecstasy, alcohol, weed. Let me tell you, I was having myself a little ball.”

Then one day her substance abuse caused her to pass out on the set of the movie “The Nutty Professor”, then the revelation of getting herself together came.  Now today Jada Pinkett Smith has added a verse to, As I look back over my life, and I think things over I can truly say that I’ve been blessed, I’ve got a testimony:

“I think back on my life, like, I am a walking miracle, no doubt about that,” she said. “People will not believe.” -Jada Pinkett Smith

AMEN !!

Take a look at the video below

Jada Pinkett Smith Talks About Being A Walking Miracle  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Jada Pinkett Smith

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Black UNC Students Commit To ‘Holding The University’s…

Coalition groups comprised of Black students, alumni and faculty pressed on in their years-long fight to create a more equitable…
07.08.21
The Delta Variant Is On The Move: The…

Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith says people shouldn't gamble with Covid-19 or their lives, reminding communities that vaccination remains the best protection…
07.08.21
Sha’Carri Richardson Won’t Race At Tokyo Olympics After…

Richardson was originally suspended for the 100-meter race in Tokyo over a failed drug test. Now America's fastest female sprinter…
07.07.21
Philly Residents Shut Down White Nationalist Group March…

Patriot Front, a white nationalist group that figured it would be a good idea to orchestrate a march through Penn’s…
07.07.21
Justice Stalled For South African Man Fatally Shot…

Following the fatal shooting of 29-year-old South African rugby player Lindani Myeni a few months ago by police officers in…
07.07.21
A Black Woman Says Her Nail Salon Refused…

A black woman was ostracized from a Columbia, South Carolina nail salon due to her weight.
07.07.21
New Documentary ‘Summer of Soul’ Breathes Life Into…

A Questlove Jawn, the documentary dazzles viewers in the nearly two-hour exploration into the overlooked festival in the summer of…
07.06.21
Phylicia Rashad Pens Apology Letter To Howard University…

Phylicia Rashad issued a second apology Friday, this time directing her statement to Howard University students and alumni after tweeting…
07.05.21
10 items
Black Twitter Defends Flo Jo After A Karen…

In the midst of the controversy stemming from Sha'Carri Richardson's month-long suspension from the Tokyo games, an Australian journalist decided…
07.05.21
#LetShaCarriRun: Thousands Sign Petition In Support Of Track…

The Olympics hasn't even started yet, and its anti-blackness is on full display.
07.05.21
Close