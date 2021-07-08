Sybil Wilkes
HomeSybil Wilkes

WATCH: What You Need To Know — July 8, 2021: Eric Adams Wins — Coronavirus Update — NBA’s Justice League

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

1. Eric Adams Wins Democratic Primary in NYC’s Mayoral Race

What You Need To Know:

In one of the largest groups of political candidates, in one of the most complex forms of voting, Eric Adams has emerged as the winner of the Democratic primary in the race for mayor of New York City.

2. Attica Scott, Sponsor of ‘Breonna’s Law’, Running for Kentucky House Seat

What You Need To Know:

Progressive community activist Attica Scott has announced she’s running for Congress. Scott will challenge Rep. John Yarmuth, a powerful Kentucky Democrat who is now the chairman of the House Budget Committee.

3. Coronavirus Update: Delta Variant Dominates in U.S. As Global Deaths Hit 4 Million

What We Need To Know: 

The Delta variant is now the dominant strain of Covid-19 in the U.S.

4. Big Shoes to Fill: NBA’s Justice League

What You Need To Know:

Portland Trail Blazer Carmelo Anthony stands tall as the inaugural winner of the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Social Justice award.

5. Six Months After Capitol Assault, Corporate Pledges Fall Flat

What You Need To Know:

Following January 6, in which members of Congress sought to overturn the Electoral College vote, by denying the presidency to Joe Biden on the false grounds that voting fraud stole the election from Donald Trump, significant corporations promised to support the fight for democracy.

 

WATCH: What You Need To Know — July 8, 2021: Eric Adams Wins — Coronavirus Update — NBA’s Justice League  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Black UNC Students Commit To ‘Holding The University’s…

Coalition groups comprised of Black students, alumni and faculty pressed on in their years-long fight to create a more equitable…
07.08.21
The Delta Variant Is On The Move: The…

Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith says people shouldn't gamble with Covid-19 or their lives, reminding communities that vaccination remains the best protection…
07.08.21
Sha’Carri Richardson Won’t Race At Tokyo Olympics After…

Richardson was originally suspended for the 100-meter race in Tokyo over a failed drug test. Now America's fastest female sprinter…
07.07.21
Philly Residents Shut Down White Nationalist Group March…

Patriot Front, a white nationalist group that figured it would be a good idea to orchestrate a march through Penn’s…
07.07.21
Justice Stalled For South African Man Fatally Shot…

Following the fatal shooting of 29-year-old South African rugby player Lindani Myeni a few months ago by police officers in…
07.07.21
A Black Woman Says Her Nail Salon Refused…

A black woman was ostracized from a Columbia, South Carolina nail salon due to her weight.
07.07.21
New Documentary ‘Summer of Soul’ Breathes Life Into…

A Questlove Jawn, the documentary dazzles viewers in the nearly two-hour exploration into the overlooked festival in the summer of…
07.06.21
Phylicia Rashad Pens Apology Letter To Howard University…

Phylicia Rashad issued a second apology Friday, this time directing her statement to Howard University students and alumni after tweeting…
07.05.21
10 items
Black Twitter Defends Flo Jo After A Karen…

In the midst of the controversy stemming from Sha'Carri Richardson's month-long suspension from the Tokyo games, an Australian journalist decided…
07.05.21
#LetShaCarriRun: Thousands Sign Petition In Support Of Track…

The Olympics hasn't even started yet, and its anti-blackness is on full display.
07.05.21
Close