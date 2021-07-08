Celebrity News
Jada Pinkett Smith Says Past Addiction To Weed, Ecstasy & Alcohol Made Her Faint On ‘The Nutty Professor’ Set

Addiction is something to be taken very seriously, and no one out here is exempt when it comes to entertaining our respective vices.

The cocktail of choice for seasoned actress Jada Pinkett Smith used to be a colorful combination of weed, alcohol and ecstasy pills, which even led her to pass out once while co-starring in Eddie Murphy’s hit 1996 film The Nutty Professor.

While hosting the latest episode of Red Table Talk, Jada spoke candidly about her past struggles with drug addiction and alcohol abuse throughout her early years. “Drinking red wine for me was like drinking glasses of water,” Smith admitted, further explaining how her threshold became “so high” that she ended up on the weed/ecstasy/alcohol combo on more occasions than she would’ve liked.

Read below to see how Jada breaks down her past drug-induced fainting spell while filming The Nutty Professor:

“I had one incident on ‘Nutty Professor’; I passed out — makeup trailer. I went to work high, and it was a bad batch of ecstasy. I passed out, and I told everybody that I must’ve had old medication in a vitamin bottle. [Laughs]

Although she recalls getting in the right state of mind in order to get the job done, the moment opened up an even bigger conversation about understanding your rock bottom.

The episode also includes guest appearances from liver disease specialist Dr. Jessica Mellinger, who talks about new trends in the ways women are consuming and being marketed alcohol, as well as Khadi Olagok of Sober Black Girls Club fame to give perspective on how Black women struggling with alcoholism are helping each via a virtual support group.

Watch the latest episode of Red Table Talk on Facebook Watch, and get a preview of the convo below:

Jada Pinkett Smith Says Past Addiction To Weed, Ecstasy & Alcohol Made Her Faint On ‘The Nutty Professor’ Set  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

