&apos;Aquaman&apos; film premiere

Source: Brian To/WENN.com / WENN

Anthony Anderson aka Big Daddy as he likes to be called while he fills in for Jimmy on ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live, has had a lot of fun with his guests this week. During tonight’s NBA Finals Game 2 pre-game show, Jason Momoa aka Aquaman turned up the heat during a segment titled “Can Jason Momoa Make It Sexy?”

As someone who has women (and men) drooling over him on a regular basis, making something sexy doesn’t seem that hard to do but of course there was a twist to this game. Jason was tasked to making boring everyday items like ironing, using hand sanitizer and eating a can of tuna look like the hottest thang smokin’. But before the challenge could take off, Jason had to make sure his shirt was off but host Anthony Anderson couldn’t be showed up so he joined in on the fun as well. Watch the video below as shirtless Jason Momoa and Anthony Anderson “make it sexy”…

Hot or Not? Jason Momoa Makes Eating Tuna, Ironing & Other Random Tasks Look Sexy  was originally published on mymajicdc.com

