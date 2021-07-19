Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Spike Lee Addresses Cannes Film Festival Announcement Snafu

The "Do The Right Thing" director announced the Palme d'Or winner early at the beginning of the ceremony in a slip-up.

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
"OSS 117: From Africa With Love" Final Screeing & Closing Ceremony Red Carpet - The 74th Annual Cannes Film Festival

Source: Vittorio Zunino Celotto / Getty

Spike Lee’s historic stint as the first Black president of the jury at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival included a shocking snafu as he announced the final winner early.

On Saturday (July 17th), the acclaimed director was asked by the host of the awards ceremony, French actress Toria Diller to announce the “first prize” of the festival. Apparently, Lee took the question to mean “first place” and prematurely announced that Titane, was the winner of the Palme d’Or. The slip-up caused quite a commotion, as seen on French network Canal Plus’ coverage of the moment.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The 74-year old director is taking it all in stride, saying that he “messed up, simple as that” when talking about the gaffe in a press conference after the ceremony. “I’m a big sports fan. I’m like the guy at the end of the game who misses a free throw or a kick. No apologies. The people of Titane said ‘forget about it Spike’, that means a lot to me,” the director continued. Fellow juror and actor/filmmaker Maggie Gyllenhaal said that the announcement slip “was like an injection of humanity into the middle of the ceremony.” Lee laughed and responded that he expected that he’d make the cover of the New York Post the next morning.

Titane, directed by French filmmaker Julia Ducournau, marks the first time in 28 years that a movie helmed by a woman has won the coveted Palme d’Or. The announcement was one of many surprising highlights throughout the festival, with many feeling this has added new electricity to it. “It’s taxing but we’re here because we love cinema. It’s a great honor to be on the jury this year, especially after COVID-19,” Lee added at the end of the conference. “This is historic – besides me f*cking up – this is historic.”

Spike Lee Addresses Cannes Film Festival Announcement Snafu  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Spike Lee

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Bill Proposed To Rename Over 1,000 Landmarks Named…

Democrats have proposed a new bill that will hopefully be a start to erasing the hate, at least when it…
07.20.21
Emmett Till Funeral Location & Other Black Churches…

The Chicago church where Emmett Till's funeral was held, along with a few other Black historic sites, will officially be…
07.20.21
Former ‘Law & Order: SVU’ Actor Indicted For…

41-year-old actor Isaiah Stokes, seen on "Law & Order: SVU," "Boardwalk Empire" and most notably "Power," is being charged with…
07.20.21
All In The Tone? New Study Suggests Cops…

Based off an analysis by the American Psychological Association that looked at body camera footage from more than 100 police…
07.19.21
Rev. Jesse Jackson To Receive France’s Legion of…

Although he hasn't been free of scandal throughout the years, there is no denying that the Reverend Jesse Jackson has…
07.19.21
Zaila Avant-Garde Is The First Black American To…

Zaila Avant-garde, 14, has become the first Black American to win the Scripps National Spelling Bee, which has been dominated…
07.09.21
Samaria Rice ‘Glad’ Ohio Supreme Court Rejected Appeal…

The Ohio Supreme Court's ruling to reject Loehmann's appeal advocating for his reinstatement to the force upheld the city of…
07.09.21
Black UNC Students Commit To ‘Holding The University’s…

Coalition groups comprised of Black students, alumni and faculty pressed on in their years-long fight to create a more equitable…
07.08.21
The Delta Variant Is On The Move: The…

Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith says people shouldn't gamble with Covid-19 or their lives, reminding communities that vaccination remains the best protection…
07.08.21
Sha’Carri Richardson Won’t Race At Tokyo Olympics After…

Richardson was originally suspended for the 100-meter race in Tokyo over a failed drug test. Now America's fastest female sprinter…
07.07.21
Close