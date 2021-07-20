WATCH: What You Need To Know — July 20, 2021: Voting Rights Fight — Children Should Wear Masks in Schools — Wall Street

Sybil Wilkes
1. Could Lindsey Graham and Senate GOP Follow Lead of Texas Democrats?

What You Need To Know:

Taking a page from the playbook of Texas State House Democrats, Senate Republican Lindsey Graham is floating the idea of stopping President Biden’s infrastructure plan.

2. Senate Democrats Take Voting Rights Fight on the Road

What You Need To Know:

Senate Democrats left Capitol Hill Monday and headed to Georgia to continue their fight for voting rights.

3. Coronavirus Update: All Children Should Wear Masks in Schools, Says Pediatrics Academy

What We Need To Know: 

As the 2021-2022 school year approaches, the American Academy of Pediatrics released new Covid-19 guidance for schools on Monday that supports in-person learning while recommending mask wearing in school for everyone over the age of 2, regardless of vaccination status.

4. Gloria Richardson, Civil Rights Pioneer, Dies at 99

What You Need To Know:

Gloria Richardson may not be a familiar name, but she was a true civil rights pioneer.

5. The Pandemic is Making Wall Street Sick

What You Need To Know:

All over the world, stocks dropped Monday amid worries the pandemic is worsening in hotspots around the world.

 

