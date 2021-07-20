Beauty
Lori Harvey Teases Her New Skin Care Line "SKN by LH" In A Teeny Tiny Bikini

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - May 14, 2021

Source: Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Lori Harvey is taking her love for skin care to the next level with her latest business venture. The model and socialite took to Instagram to give viewers a teaser of the products from her new line, “SKN by LH.”

In her photo, Lori posed in a beige scoop neck bikini top that highlighted her killer abs and high-waist bikini bottoms that accentuated her curves.

@sknbylh coming soon…“, she captioned her photo.

Although details on the budding beauty brand are limited, I am eager to see what the line will include. Judging by this photo, I’d assume she’s selling a body lotion that will magically develop abs after rubbing it on your stomach. Her chiseled mid-section could sell-out just about any product.

The beauty world is a great lane for Lori to join. In a video for Vogue Magazine, she gave a rundown about the beauty secrets that keep her skin so flawless. “Skin care is definitely one of the highest forms of self-care,” she shared with the publication.

Her smooth, clear skin is evidence that she takes her self-care seriously. There’s been lots of buzz around what it is exactly that Lori Harvey does. Some feel she’s just a pretty face, but she’s proving that there’s a strong mind and lots of hustle behind her dewy skin and perfectly shaped baby hairs of hers. What do you think? Are you interested in learning more about SKN by LH?

 

was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Close