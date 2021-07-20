Spoiler Alert: A ‘Sex and the City Reboot’ Leaked Script Details More Carrie & Mr. Big Drama

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Fans have probably seen behind the scenes action of the Sex and the City reboot filming either online or live in action in New York City. Well, we have exciting news for extreme fans of the show who may want a sneak peek inside the brand new script. Spoiler alert: If you’re interested in waiting until the release, do not continue reading.

Page Six reported that a leaked script reveals there is all new Mr. Big drama in the highly-anticipated reboot. The details reveal Carrie Bradshaw and Mr. Big have split, and they’re in the middle of a nasty divorce.

After years of a tumultuous back and forth relationship, Carrie and Big finally tied the knot in the first Sex and the City movie after he initially got cold feet and left her at the altar at the New York Public Library.

Page Six disclosed in an exclusive glimpse at the script for the new reboot that Carrie and Mr. Big seem to be arguing over financial woes similar to real-life Manhattan socialites.

In the scene, Carrie is dining with her long-time best friends Stanford Blatch, Miranda Hobbes, and Charlotte York Goldenblatt. Carrie shares that she isn’t in a great place, “I was taping the podcast, I was washing my hair. Yes, I wasn’t eating or sleeping, but at least I felt good about my marriage. Now I’m just one of the wives he was taking care of?”

Fans of the franchise may recall that Carrie’s now ex-husband Mr. Big was married twice before her to book publisher Barbara and Natasha Naginsky. The couple struggled early on through their first few years of marriage through Carrie’s brief romantic connection with her ex-finacé Aidan Shaw in Abu Dhabi in the second Sex and the City film. Bradshaw confessed it all to Mr. Big and he then presented her with a massive black diamond ring to reconfirm their commitment.

Well, there’s more drama in the couple’s marriage and it looks like the relationship ends in disaster yet again.

As we reported, Kim Cattrall won’t be joining the cast but Sarah Jessica Parker’s character will have a newly formed group of friends as they take on their 50 somethings.

Look out for the Sex and the City reboot coming to HBO Max.

Spoiler Alert: A ‘Sex and the City Reboot’ Leaked Script Details More Carrie & Mr. Big Drama was originally published on globalgrind.com

