Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Michaela Coel Will Be Joining The Cast Of Marvel’s Black Panther 2

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Virgin Media British Academy Television Awards 2021 - Winners Room

Source: David M. Benett / Getty

Creative genius Michaela Coel is taking a small break from writing, directing, and producing award-winning shows to join the cast of Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever sequel. Details around Coel’s character are unknown, but she will join returning actors Danai Gurira, Letitia Wright, Daniel Kaluuya, Winston Duke, Lupita Nyong’o, Florence Kasumba and Angela Bassett for a storyline infused with lots of action and Black royalty.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The movie, which is currently under production in Atlanta at Tyler Perry Studios, is said to be released in July of 2022. The worldwide success of the first film puts a lot of pressure on the sequel. With Ryan Coogler returning as the director, we’re in for lots of beautiful imagery, an elaborate plot, and positive representation of Black heroes.

Although Coel was snubbed by the Golden Globes, other organizations made sure to highlight her talents. Not only was she named the most influential Black woman in the UK, she was recently nominated for nine Primetime Emmy Awards, with 3 of those nominations being for her acting, writing, and directing. In other words, Coel is in high demand.

I was already excited to see the sequel, but adding Michaela to the cast just made this more appealing. What do you think? Are you excited to watch the actress make her debut to the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever film?

DON’T MISS…

Jurnee Smollett, Michaela Coel, And MJ Rodriguez Are Just A Few Of The Black Women Nominated For Emmy’s This Year

Michaela Coel Gives Us A High Dose Of Fashion And Vulnerability in Variety’ Power Of A Woman Issue

Michaela Coel Has Been Named The Most Influential Black Woman In The UK

Michaela Coel Will Be Joining The Cast Of Marvel’s Black Panther 2  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Michaela Coel

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Say What?! Demand For White Alabama Councilman To…

White councilman John "Tommy" Bryant is getting the ultimate side-eye, and many requests to resign from office, after his reiteration…
07.22.21
Twitter Gives ‘Dislike’ Button a Tryout For Users…

One of most used social media companies is trying out a brand new feature that could potentially give users a…
07.22.21
Proud Boys Leader Enrique Tarrio Pleads Guilty To…

Enrique Tarrio is facing jail time for burning a Black Lives Matter banner.
07.22.21
Bill Proposed To Rename Over 1,000 Landmarks Named…

Democrats have proposed a new bill that will hopefully be a start to erasing the hate, at least when it…
07.20.21
Emmett Till Funeral Location & Other Black Churches…

The Chicago church where Emmett Till's funeral was held, along with a few other Black historic sites, will officially be…
07.20.21
Former ‘Law & Order: SVU’ Actor Indicted For…

41-year-old actor Isaiah Stokes, seen on "Law & Order: SVU," "Boardwalk Empire" and most notably "Power," is being charged with…
07.20.21
All In The Tone? New Study Suggests Cops…

Based off an analysis by the American Psychological Association that looked at body camera footage from more than 100 police…
07.19.21
Rev. Jesse Jackson To Receive France’s Legion of…

Although he hasn't been free of scandal throughout the years, there is no denying that the Reverend Jesse Jackson has…
07.19.21
Zaila Avant-Garde Is The First Black American To…

Zaila Avant-garde, 14, has become the first Black American to win the Scripps National Spelling Bee, which has been dominated…
07.09.21
Samaria Rice ‘Glad’ Ohio Supreme Court Rejected Appeal…

The Ohio Supreme Court's ruling to reject Loehmann's appeal advocating for his reinstatement to the force upheld the city of…
07.09.21
Close