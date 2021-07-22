Arts & Entertainment
Batgirl Is Biracial! Afro-Latina Actress Leslie Grace Set To Star as Titular Hero For HBO Max Film

The world we live in today is shifting towards a more diverse reality, and so are some of the fictional places we fantasize about living in from movies, TV shows and comic books.

In The Heights star Leslie Grace is looking to give the DC Universe a much-needed melanin makeover by starring as Batgirl in an upcoming solo film for HBO Max. As you might’ve guessed, some aren’t too thrilled to see the iconic female heroine trading in her classic redhead locks and fair skin.

 

The Hollywood Reporter confirmed the news of Grace nabbing the title role as Batgirl, also known as Barbara Gordon who’s also the daughter of Gotham police commissioner Jim Gordon. Actually, Barbara’s reincarnation as a person of color makes perfect sense given the fact that Jeffrey Wright will play Jim Gordon in Matt Reeves’ upcoming theatrical film, The Batman.

More on the iconic role of Batgirl, via THR:

“Barbara Gordon, the daughter of Gotham police commissioner Jim Gordon, is the most famous version of Batgirl, who has had multiple characters don the cape and cowl. Batgirl originated in 1961 as Betty Kane, with the character revamped in 1967 for the ‘Batman’ TV series for its third season, when network executives wanted to attract a female audience to the series. Yvonne Craig played the character on the ’60s TV show, with Alicia Silverstone playing her in Joel Schumacher’s 1997 movie ‘Batman & Robin.’”

So far, Batgirl doesn’t have a concrete release date but is expected to premiere via HBO Max sometime in 2023. As far as the haters, well, they’ll just have to continue to hate. Based off the aforementioned backlash on social media seen above, it’s likely that Leslie will receive the same unnecessary flack that Halle Bailey faced for changing the look of Ariel in Disney’s upcoming live-action remake of The Little Mermaid. As long as she brings her all to the role though, her talent will surely silence the naysayers.

Congratulations, Batgirl! While we all anticipate the debut of Leslie Grace as the female Caped Crusader in a few years, check out the Latin GRAMMY-nominated star’s singing career as well by way of this standout hit:

 

 

Batgirl Is Biracial! Afro-Latina Actress Leslie Grace Set To Star as Titular Hero For HBO Max Film  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Batman

