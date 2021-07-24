Boss Moves: Queen Latifah’s Production Company Inks Deal With Audible

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

From her poignant lyrics to the powerful roles she’s brought to life on the silver screen, Queen Latifah is a masterful storyteller. With her next venture, she will continue to capture interesting narratives through audio content. According to Variety, Latifah—whose real name is Dana Owens—recently inked a first-look deal with Audible.

As part of the multi-project development deal—which was made through Owens and Shakim Compere’s Flavor Unit imprint—the production company will release an array of audio-only content including memoirs and interviews with individuals who are driving change in their communities. On the slate is an audiobook by writer and producer Michael Elliot dubbed Streets, Rhymes & Sugar: A Hip-Hop Memoir that captures his journey from being homeless in Philadelphia to garnering success as a screenwriter in Hollywood. It’s slated to make its debut on August 5. Owens will also release a series that features candid conversations with activists who are dedicated to empowering underserved communities.

Owens says she wants to use this partnership as an avenue to amplify uplifting stories. “We are so excited to collaborate with Audible on a collection of shows that will highlight different communities, community leaders and friends of mine,” she said in a statement, according to the news outlet. “A common thread within all of these shows will be to share stories that bring hope and entertainment to those at home who’ve had a tough year.” Head of Audible Studios Zola Mashariki shared the company is excited to work with Owens who has “always honed in on culturally relevant, representative and hugely entertaining content.”

The deal comes amid the success of her CBS show The Equalizer which has had high viewership and was picked up for a second season.

