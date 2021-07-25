Tiffany Haddish Talks Fitness Prep to Play Flo-Jo: ‘My Legs Are Going to Be Amazing!’

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Tiffany Haddish is gearing up for her big role as Florence Griffith Joyner a.k.a Flo-Jo in the upcoming biopic about the late track star’s life and most recently, the actress and stand-up comedian got real about her fitness journey, telling PEOPLE Magazine about her plans to transform her body to look like the Olympian. “This is going to be huge — and my legs are going to be amazing!” the 41-year-old told the magazine. “Florence Griffith Joyner was an amazing human being and the more I’m learning about her, the more I’m like ‘Wow!’”

Tiffany is already working hard towards her Flo-Jo goal, having lost 50 lbs already in the last year, something that she told PEOPLE has helped her feel better both mentally and physically. She continued, “First of all, it feels good to be able to wear a two-piece and not feel like, ‘Oh, I got to put a whole sarong on and a very large coverup, coverall situation. It feels good to be able to be free. And the main thing about the whole transformation is my knees feel like they’re happy. And when my legs is happy, Tiffany’s happy.”

“Yeah. I have tried on some of the outfits and I must say, I look pretty darn good in them,” she told PEOPLE. “I had the long nails over the summer. We don’t have long nails right now because there’s a lot of typing that I’m doing; I’m in the process of writing my next book. So we need the fingertips so we can move quickly on the keyboard, but the nails will be back sooner than later.” And as for channeling Flo-Jo’s style, the actress says she’s already begun sampling some of her most daring track outfits and signature fingernails, two staples that made Flo-Jo the icon she is today.

The untitled Flo-Jo biopic was announced in June and will be produced by Tiffany with Flo-Jo’s widower and former coach Al Joyner as a creative consultant.

