Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Tiffany Haddish Talks Fitness Prep to Play Flo-Jo: ‘My Legs Are Going to Be Amazing!’

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
2020 E! People's Choice Awards - Backstage

Source: Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment / Getty

Tiffany Haddish is gearing up for her big role as Florence Griffith Joyner a.k.a Flo-Jo in the upcoming biopic about the late track star’s life and most recently, the actress and stand-up comedian got real about her fitness journey, telling PEOPLE Magazine about her plans to transform her body to look like the Olympian. “This is going to be huge — and my legs are going to be amazing!” the 41-year-old told the magazine. “Florence Griffith Joyner was an amazing human being and the more I’m learning about her, the more I’m like ‘Wow!’”

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Tiffany is already working hard towards her Flo-Jo goal, having lost 50 lbs already in the last year, something that she told PEOPLE has helped her feel better both mentally and physically. She continued, “First of all, it feels good to be able to wear a two-piece and not feel like, ‘Oh, I got to put a whole sarong on and a very large coverup, coverall situation. It feels good to be able to be free. And the main thing about the whole transformation is my knees feel like they’re happy. And when my legs is happy, Tiffany’s happy.”

And as for channeling Flo-Jo’s style, the actress says she’s already begun sampling some of her most daring track outfits and signature fingernails, two staples that made Flo-Jo the icon she is today. “Yeah. I have tried on some of the outfits and I must say, I look pretty darn good in them,” she told PEOPLE. “I had the long nails over the summer. We don’t have long nails right now because there’s a lot of typing that I’m doing; I’m in the process of writing my next book. So we need the fingertips so we can move quickly on the keyboard, but the nails will be back sooner than later.”

The untitled Flo-Jo biopic was announced in June and will be produced by Tiffany with Flo-Jo’s widower and former coach Al Joyner as a creative consultant.
Don’t miss… 
Tiffany Haddish And Common Get Steamy In Latest #SilhouetteChallenge Video
She Readyyy: Tiffany Haddish Gives Us Beach Body-Ody-Ody

Tiffany Haddish Talks Fitness Prep to Play Flo-Jo: ‘My Legs Are Going to Be Amazing!’  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Tiffany Haddish

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Say What?! Demand For White Alabama Councilman To…

White councilman John "Tommy" Bryant is getting the ultimate side-eye, and many requests to resign from office, after his reiteration…
07.22.21
Twitter Gives ‘Dislike’ Button a Tryout For Users…

One of most used social media companies is trying out a brand new feature that could potentially give users a…
07.22.21
Proud Boys Leader Enrique Tarrio Pleads Guilty To…

Enrique Tarrio is facing jail time for burning a Black Lives Matter banner.
07.22.21
Bill Proposed To Rename Over 1,000 Landmarks Named…

Democrats have proposed a new bill that will hopefully be a start to erasing the hate, at least when it…
07.20.21
Emmett Till Funeral Location & Other Black Churches…

The Chicago church where Emmett Till's funeral was held, along with a few other Black historic sites, will officially be…
07.20.21
Former ‘Law & Order: SVU’ Actor Indicted For…

41-year-old actor Isaiah Stokes, seen on "Law & Order: SVU," "Boardwalk Empire" and most notably "Power," is being charged with…
07.20.21
All In The Tone? New Study Suggests Cops…

Based off an analysis by the American Psychological Association that looked at body camera footage from more than 100 police…
07.19.21
Rev. Jesse Jackson To Receive France’s Legion of…

Although he hasn't been free of scandal throughout the years, there is no denying that the Reverend Jesse Jackson has…
07.19.21
Zaila Avant-Garde Is The First Black American To…

Zaila Avant-garde, 14, has become the first Black American to win the Scripps National Spelling Bee, which has been dominated…
07.09.21
Samaria Rice ‘Glad’ Ohio Supreme Court Rejected Appeal…

The Ohio Supreme Court's ruling to reject Loehmann's appeal advocating for his reinstatement to the force upheld the city of…
07.09.21
Close