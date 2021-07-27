Local
Baltimore Police Searching For Suspects Behind Multiple Armed Robberies In Federal Hill

Police car with LED lights at a crime scene

Source: Jeremy Hogan / Getty

Four suspects are wanted for several armed robberies in Federal Hill.

Baltimore Police said three males and a female were armed with with at least one semi-automatic handgun when they allegedly robbed multiple people in the 1200 to 1400 blocks of Riverside Avenue (between Gittings Street and Fort Avenue) on Saturday, July 24.

They said the suspects were traveling a white two-door sedan. They would jump out of the car and allegedly attack people walking alone on foot.

Police are also looking for anyone with surveillance footage in that area. They said the incidents happened between 12:54 a.m. and 1 a.m.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Police Searching For Suspects Behind Multiple Armed Robberies In Federal Hill  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Close