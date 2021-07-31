Good News
Alicia Keys Shares Sweet Message To Hubby Swizz Beatz For Their 11th Anniversary: 'Twin Flames'

Alicia Keys is turning up the romance for her 11th wedding anniversary to producer Swizz Beatz. On Saturday, the singer penned an adorable message to her hubby on Instagram in celebration of their special day. “Soulmates. Deeper then soulmates. Twin flames. An existential earthquake. My souls mirror,” she wrote. “All these are good but still not strong enough to describe our precious, precious love!!” She then added that their life is “just getting better” and concluded with, “I celebrate, honor and deeply respect us. Here’s to many many many many more!!!!! 🥳🥳🥳🥳

Although July 31 is their official wedding anniversary, the couple, who share sons Egypt and Genesis, have been celebrating their marriage all month long according to Keys’ Instagram. In a series of photos posted to her page on July 19, the 15-time Grammy winner captured their love perfectly, captioning the post “72 hour date night photo dump,” to which Swizz Beatz commented, “The fact that we went back to the house we got married at 11yrs ago was worth the 72hr date.”

 

And earlier this month, Alicia let fans in on the secret to their lasting marriage, to which she says is because they’re “best friends.” She beautifully wrote, “Lovers rock….. We are lovers. We are each others ROCK. I love our love. It’s pure…People always ask us what’s the secret? One of the best secrets is that we’re friends. Best friends. We actually listen to each other and share with each other and are thoughtful about how the other feels. And TIME. Time is so precious. Making time for each other is everything. What are your favorite things to do to strengthen your Lovers Rock? 💜💜💜👑👑👑

Alicia Keys Shares Sweet Message To Hubby Swizz Beatz For Their 11th Anniversary: 'Twin Flames'  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

