Blue Ivy And Amaiyah Robinson Shine In Throwback ‘Black Is King’ Photo

It’s been one year since Beyonce dropped Black Is King and broke the Internet with the stunning visuals that came with unforgettable fashion moments inspired by the African diaspora. This weekend, those involved with the massive production, took to social media to remember the impact of the film and reminisce over moments on set. The mother of Amaiyah Robinson, Deijah Robinson (Black Is King dancer), shared a still of Amaiyah and Blue Ivy filming Brown Skin Girl and praised Beyonce, Blue and Dora Melissa for making the young talent feel comfortable.

“We had no idea was going to take place lol .. everyone made her feel so comfortable, so beautiful and had me all choked up!!” She wrote on Instagram.

Deijah wasn’t the only one celebrating Black Is King. Mama Tina took to social media to join in and share a clip from her scene in Brown Skin Girls.

In related Beyonce news, RollingStone recently named Formation the best music video of all time, which Mama Tina also posted on her social media account with the caption “At the risk of seeming a tad bit biased 😂I totally agree Rolling Stone.”

Brown Skin Girl continues to inspire young girls to embrace their melanin in every shade. And Blue Ivy is the ambassador!

