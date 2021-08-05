Sybil Wilkes
WATCH: What You Need To Know — August 5, 2021: Democrats Face Crucial August Deadline — National Eviction Ban Extended — Coronavirus Update

1. Democrats Face Crucial August Deadline to Pass Voting Rights Bill

What You Need To Know:

As a self-imposed August deadline to pass federal voting rights legislation nears, Democrats on Capitol Hill are working to break a months-long stalemate in passing a new law.

2. National Eviction Ban Extended, Again

What You Need To Know:

The Biden administration has responded to the expiration of the national eviction ban, with another band-aid solution. The last moratorium expired July 31. Three days later, the Centers for Disease Control announced a new ban that will be in effect for 60 days in areas where Covid rates remain high. The new eviction moratorium will protect most renters until at least Oct. 3.

3. Coronavirus Update: Dominant Delta Variant Could Peak This Month

What We Need To Know: 

Health experts warn that the COVID-19 Delta variant could peak later this month in the U.S. Although experts say projections are difficult to make, much will depend on human behavior over the next few weeks.

4. North Atlanta Man Attacked by K-9 During Mental Health Crises

WRITTEN AND CONTRIBUTED BY COY MALONE

What You Need To Know:

A North Atlanta man is suing police after being viciously attacked by a K-9 police dog and arrested after his family called for help during a mental health crisis. Police body camera footage has been released as cell phone video of the violent arrest has gone viral.

5. Tamyra Mensah-Stock Wrestled Her Way to Olympic Gold and Into History

What You Need To Know:

Tamyra Mensah-Stock traveled to her first Olympic Games last month. She will return with Olympic gold and a place in history. The 28-year-old athlete made history as the first Black woman from the U.S. to win a gold medal in wrestling and only the second American woman to bring home the gold in wrestling. 

Louisiana Groom Allegedly Shoots His Friend On His…

This story sounds like a script from one of Tyler Perry's movies or TV shows.
08.04.21

Georgia Man Shoots His Girlfriend 4 Times After…

A woman is dead after being shot 4 times in Clayton County, Georgia and police say it’s all because her…
08.04.21

Wendy’s Manager Fired For Calling Black Woman ‘B**ch’…

Emotions can run high in any workplace, especially the fast-paced food service industry. But one man's inexcusable language has cost…
08.03.21

Biden Administration Says Infrastructure Deal Prioritizes The Black…

Senior Advisor to the president, Cedric Richmond, said the bipartisan infrastructure framework was designed to address issues disproportionately impacting Black…
08.02.21

Philadelphia Black Man Freed After Three Decades in…

60-year-old Curtis Crosland of Philadelphia experienced an unfortunately common atrocity after spending over 30 years in prison for a crime he…
08.02.21

Meeting Or Mingling? Michigan State Rep Admits To…

Michigan State Representative Jewell Jones proudly admitted to dropping hundreds of dollars at the Pantheon Club strip joint in Dearborn,…
07.29.21

Ben Crump Files Lawsuit On Behalf Of Black…

Civil Rights attorney Ben Crump is getting ready to take on a historic lawsuit against pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson.
07.29.21

Veteran SNCC Organizer And The Algebra Project Founder…

A lifelong educator, Moses inspired multiple generations to organize for equity and justice, leaving behind a legacy of servant leadership…
07.26.21

Honda Dealership Blasted For Calling Black Woman ‘Bon…

Trinity Bethune, a 21-year-old Black woman from North Carolina, unfortunately found herself as the butt of a racially insensitive joke…
07.26.21

#BlackGirlMagic: Teens Become First Black Girl Duo To…

Atlanta teenagers Jayla Jackson and Emani Stanton became the first Black girl duo to win Harvard University's debate competition.
07.26.21
