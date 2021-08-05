Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Rapper and Law and Order actor Ice-T’s wife Coco Austin started a viral heated debate on breastfeeding and when is it too old for children to be latched to a boob for nourishment when Ms. Coco admitted to still breastfeeding she and Ice-T’s five year old twin, their daughter.

According to Coco, it’s more of a nighttime comfort to her daughter than anything else. Although she eats solids like hamburgers and steak, “Chanel still likes my boobs,” “She loves on it and it’s not like she’s getting milk from it,” Coco said, “but she’s getting her little snack and it’s kind of soothing her to sleep.”

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

And that’s when the heated viral debate/dragging started.

Today Ice-T is responding to what folks got to say about whats going on in his household with his family and their eating habits.

Take a look at Ice-T’s news flash for all of y’all below.

Ice-T Responds to Folks Dragging His Wife For Breastfeeding Their 5 Year Old was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Also On Magic 95.9: