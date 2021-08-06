Celebrity News
LeVar Burton Graciously Thanks Fans After Jeopardy Locks In New Host

The actor and Reading Rainbow host thanked his many fans after reports emerged of a deal for someone else to host the iconic game show.

CBS This Morning

Source: CBS Photo Archive / Getty

The decision this week made by the people at Jeopardy! to go with another host has caused an uproar among many in the public upset that LeVar Burton wasn’t chosen. But Burton is taking the news in stride, feeling the experience means he’s already won.

The Star Trek: The Next Generation actor and former host and former host of Reading Rainbow took to Twitter on Thursday (August 5th) to express his thanks to the many fans and supporters who were heavily advocating for him to become the new host of the syndicated game show after the passing of iconic host Alex Trebek. “I have said many times over these past weeks that no matter the outcome, I’ve won. The outpouring of love and support from family, friends, and fans alike has been incredible!” he wrote in response to the massive amount of support on social media. The statement came after it was reported that Sony is in advanced talks to make executive producer Mike Richards the new host of the 36-year old show.

The news dismayed many who already felt as if Burton was being shortchanged, having his only week as a guest host of the show aired as the Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan are currently being held. The Nielsen ratings for his week’s hosting stint have not been released. There’s already a growing number of fans who’ve publicly declared that they’ll no longer be watching Jeopardy! in light of this news. Others are also questioning the choice of Richards as host in light of his past alleged behavior involving models while serving as a producer with Fremantle Media for CBS’ The Price Is Right game show back in 2010.

In any event, any time that LeVar Burton graces our television screens in any capacity is a blessing.

Levar Burton

Close