Kenneth Petty Takes Plea Deal For Failing To Register As A Sex Offender

Nicki Minaj boyfriend Kenneth Petty

Source: NYCPD Sex Offender Unit/Daniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli/WireImag / Getty/NYCPD

After facing legal woes for not registering as a sex offender after moving to California, Nicki Minaj’s husband Kenneth Petty has entered a plea regarding criminal charges. Petty will be pleading guilty to one count of failing to register, TMZ reported. Since he agreed to plead guilty, prosecutors will give him a low-level sentence. The charge he is pleading guilty to carries a minimum sentence of five years of supervised release. If Petty would not have taken a plea deal, he would have been facing 10 years in prison along with a lifetime of supervised release.

Back in November 2019, Petty was pulled over by officers from the Beverly Hills Police Department and they found that he was only registered as a sex offender in New York and not California. He was then arrested and released on a $20,000 bond. Petty had been living in California since July 2019. 

These troubles are stemming from Petty being convicted of committing a first-degree attempted rape of a then 16-year-old girl in 1995 and serving four years behind bars. His alleged victim, named Jennifer, came forward in January and gave her account of what happened to her after accusing the Petty’s of having people threaten her family. She said that one day while she was on her way to school, Petty, who she knew from the neighborhood, stopped her and asked her where she was going. She told him that she was headed to school and he said he was too. She said he then put a sharp object in her back and forced her to go with him.

“Kenny was a bum. He was a street guy. He was always on the street corner. That’s what I knew him for, a street drug dealer…I had no reason to fear him at the time, I just thought he was annoying. Next thing you know, this n*gga was on up on me. He had something in my back. And he said, ‘Start walking.’ I said ‘Kenny, stop playing.’ He was like I’m serious, start walking.’ I automatically assumed it was a gun. Next thing you know, he pushed a door open. He’s pushing me up the steps. And when I get up in the room, I’m trying to talk him out of stuff. I’m trying to leave and he pushes me down. I’m holding my pants but he’s squeezing the sides of my stomach, really hard. (Through tears) As he’s squeezing me, I had to let go of my pants to get his hands off of me. It was rough going through what I went through with him. It was hell… He was standing in front of the mirror, beating his chest like ‘I’m the man. I’m the man.’ I picked up a bottle and threw it with all my might at his head.”

Aside from this conviction, Petty had also been convicted of first-degree manslaughter and served seven years in prison. 

This article was originally posted on MadameNoire.com

Kenneth Petty Takes Plea Deal For Failing To Register As A Sex Offender  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Close