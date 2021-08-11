Michael B. Jordan Joins Team Denzel Washington For ‘A Journal For Jordan’

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Denzel Washington has been slaying the silver screen ever since since the 80’s, in the 1984 the Academy Award nominated film a Soldiers Story story about racism in a segregated regiment of the U.S Army commanded by white officers and training in the Jim Crow South, Denzel Washington proved as a young actor that he could stand toe to toe with a star studded black cast, and the impeccable career of Denzel Washington just grew from there making him a wish list husband for women around the world while inspiring males to want to be like him. One of those males who happened to idolize him is actor Michael B. Jordan who seems to be walking literally in his foot steps as an actor who moved us in a newer day age film about racism ‘Fruitvale Station’.

Denzel Washington and Michael B. Jordan, two great actors from two different times yet great in the now. Can you imagine what a Denzel Washington, Michael B. Jordan collar would be like?

Well just in time for the holiday Denzel Washington and Michael B. Jordan are teaming up to bring us a Denzel Washington directed film titled ‘A Journal For Jordan’ .

A Journal For Jordan, is a romantic-drama a soldier who keeps a journal for his infant son.

“A Journal for Jordan” is due in theaters December 10th. Until then take a look at the official trailer below.

