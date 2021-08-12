Celebrity News
Wu-Tang Affiliates 12 O’Clock & Murdock Shot & Killed

Prayers up to the families of the victims in the shooting.

Rapper 12 O'Clock And Wu-Tang Clan At The Source Awards

Source: Al Pereira / Getty

Some sad news for Wu-Tang Clan fans has come out of Portland as the Portland Police Bureau has announced that Wu-Tang affiliate 12 O’Clock was shot and killed along with his cousin, Murdock this past Tuesday morning (August 10).

According to the report 42-year-old Odion Turner and 45-year-old David Turner were both discovered DOA by Portland police officers who have since notified the families of the deceased. Four other people were also victims of the shooting with three of them being taken to the hospital by ambulance.

“A sixth shooting victim was transported by private vehicle yesterday morning to a hospital and that person remains hospitalized with life threatening injuries. Police were aware of that victim yesterday, but it took time to confirm whether the victim had been injured in this incident or some other shooting.”

Complex is reporting that since the news broke, family members have taken to social media to express their shock and disbelief at the news of the murders.

“I’m out of town on business and found out they just murdered my father,” 12 O’Clock’s son Divine Turner said in an Instagram video. “I don’t know what to do.” He captioned the video: “Sad day for me. They assassinated my father in #Oregon.”

Both 12 O’Clock and Murdock were members of Ol’ Dirty Bastard’s Brooklyn Zu crew and were featured on a few Wu-Tang Clan cuts over the years. It’s sad that their lives had to end like this.

Rest in power, OG’s.

Wu-Tang Clan

