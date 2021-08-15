Celebrity News
Serena Williams Looks Gorgeous In Curve-Hugging Dress From Her S By Serena Clothing Line

Serena Williams Clothing Line 'Serena'

Source: Michael Simon / StarTraksPhoto.com

Tennis champion Serena Willams looked stunning in a gorgeous Instagram photo that she shared to the platform on Saturday. Modeling the latest look from her self entitled fashion line, S by Serena, the 39-year-old star exuded beauty and grace in a taupe Leena Crossback Sweater Dress that showed off her curves and toned legs to perfection. She wore her hair in a long, voluminous afro that framed her face and fell to the middle of her back. She paired the look with white closed-toe pointy pumps and gave us a pose that showed off the dress’ crisscrossed back and curve-hugging fit.

“Look back at it 🍑,” she captioned the photo before tagging her self-entitled clothing line to let fans know where they can purchase. The look was also posted on the Serena fashion Instagram account as well, along with links to shop Serena’s full look.

The wife and mother announced the launch of S by Serena in 2018. The online fashion shop was inspired by the athlete’s personal style as by “strong women.” Upon the brand’s launch, she wrote, ‘”They say life is about timing. I learned this lesson at age 18, when I chose to play a light tennis schedule because I wanted to go to fashion school. Some criticized my decision, but I knew I had two loves – tennis and fashion – and had to find a way to make them coexist.’

‘After 15 years of false starts, and people in fashion telling me ‘no’, it only drove me to work harder. As a result, I discovered what it meant to invest in myself, and I allowed that belief in myself to drive me to reach my dream. Today, I am proud to launch @serena, my own online shop. Never stop believing in yourself, you’re worth it.”

S by Serena features a plethora of stylish, comfortable, and dynamic styles, all designed by the tennis champion. And the best part, all pieces are affordable, with most clothing items only costing $50. According to the brand’s website, “S by Serena is a modern fashion brand that celebrates the smart, sexy, sophisticated, strong, and stylish qualities of each customer.”

And who better to model the fabulous fits than Serena herself, as the athletic fashionista is frequently seen wearing looks from her line on Instagram, like this sophisticated asymmetrical sweater top.

And this comfy crop top and legging set.

We’re loving all of these stylish looks!

Close