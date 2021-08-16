Beauty
HomeBeauty

Marlo Hampton Shares Swelling Reaction To A Hair Transplant On Instagram Live

Marlo Hampton Shares Swelling Reaction to Hair Transplant on Instagram Live

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Black Tie Affair For Quality Control's CEO Pierre "Pee" Thomas

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

In Real Housewives of Atlanta hair news, Marlo Hampton recently got a hair transplant to fill in her edges which resulted in both of her eyes swelling.  She went on her Instagram Live to briefly talk about her experience and show her swollen eyes.  She stated that she wanted to show her followers her reaction to the surgery for transparency reasons.  

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Marlo admitted that the process was not fun at all, but she did take the time to record the journey which will later be shared on her Youtube Channel.

“Stay with my journey with them, let’s see if it was worth it.  Because baby, it was painful.  It was painful. But I wanted you to at least see this,” stated Marlo.

I think it’s safe to assume that Marlo’s hair transplant is connected to the revelation she made on one of the Real Housewives of Atlanta (Season 12) shows about her thinning edges being her biggest insecurity.  About a week after Marlo revealed this insecurity on the show, her castmate, Kenya Moore, stormed Marlo’s Wig collection launch with her own hair growth product and signs that read, “Your edges matter.” 

I am interested to see the results of Marlo’s hair transplant.  I am wondering if the edges will look natural, if they will last, and if the entire process will eventually boost her confidence in that area.  Although I am disturbed by the fact that Black women are often pushed to extreme measures and held to high standards when it comes to beauty, I’m also not mad at Marlo for spending her money on what makes her happy.  

I’ll definitely be stalking her Instagram page to see how the new edges lay.  

DON’T MISS…

Can We Stop Weaponizing Things Like Thin Edges And Infertility?

Marlo Hampton Shows Off Her Unbelievable Body And New Blonde Do

Marlo Hampton Shares Swelling Reaction To A Hair Transplant On Instagram Live  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Marlo Hampton

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest

As Kids Delta Variant Cases Rise Parents Turn…

Children under 12 are not eligible for vaccination, increasing the need for masks mandates.
08.17.21

Atlanta Mom Calls Out Elementary School For Segregating…

One Atlanta mom found out that not all students are treated equally after she discovered that Black second graders at…
08.17.21

Falcons Become First NFL Franchise To Have Team…

As of Saturday (August 14), all 32 NFL teams had a vaccination rate above 75 percent according to Jeremy Fowler…
08.17.21

After Haiti Earthquake, Cori Bush Leads Calls For…

Reflecting on multiple international crises, the freshman lawmaker joins calls for the US to have a people-first approach to granting…
08.17.21

Fake Vaccination Cards Could Cause Big Problems In…

Fake vaccination cards are starting to circulate throughout the United States and a new black market is on the rise.
08.16.21

Tuskegee Study Descendants: ‘A Lot of Misinformation Is…

Several Tuskegee Study descendants joined an ad campaign to correct misinformation about the study and encourage Black people to be…
08.16.21

Sneaker Store Employee Shot & Killed During Sneaker…

Police soon arrived on the scene and though paramedics were able to get him to the hospital it was too…
08.16.21

Will Unvaccinated Black People Suffer Business Loss the…

With newly-mandated vaccine requirements that will make it virtually impossible to move around freely, will unvaccinated Black people be at…
08.13.21

GoFundMe Freezes Money ‘Mother’ Raised To Stop Eviction…

GoFundMe has frozen nearly $200,000 raised online by Dasha Kelly, a Black woman, over suspicions she misrepresented herself as the…
08.13.21

Mississippi Tops Lynchings Recorded By Any State, 8…

A private investigation by lawyer and civil rights activist Jill Collen Jefferson revealed that at least eight Black people have…
08.10.21
Close