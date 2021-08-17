Hair
HomeHair

Tyra Banks Banks Shares A Natural Hair, Fresh-Faced Selfie For The Gram

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Tyra Banks Hosts Grand Opening Of Her New Ice Cream Shop "SMiZE Cream" In Santa Monica, California

Source: Amanda Edwards / Getty

 

Tyra Banks, 47, is flexing her flawless skin and natural hair on the gram again. The model, television personality, businesswoman, producer, actress, and writer let social media know that her way of relaxing is removing her wig after a long day of slaying.

In a post she wrote, “Some take a chill pill. I take a wig break.”

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The 4 slide post features Banks in a blue a white robe, fresh-faced, with her hair pulled back in a bun. Tyra’s 30 years in the entertainment industry has inspired so many women. Through her platform, she’s showed the importance of showing up authentically and finding the beauty in all your quirky traits – both physical and personality wise.

Over the years, she’s upped her level of vulnerability and allowed fans to see her as natural as can be. I enjoy watching Tyra flex her fresh face and natural hair. After spending 30 years in makeup and weaves, its refreshing to see her wash her face, take the wig off, and let us in.

On another note, Tyra I need the details on this skin regimen. Both her and Angela Bassett prove that you really get better with time. They’re both aging like fine wine! What do you think?

DON’T MISS…

Length Check: Tyra Banks Shows Off A Head Full Of Thick, Healthy, Natural Hair

Tyra Banks Defines Hair Goals In Her Latest Social Media Post

Tyra Banks’ Coronavirus Raps Are Exactly How We Feel About Our Hair Right Now

Tyra Banks Banks Shares A Natural Hair, Fresh-Faced Selfie For The Gram  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Tyra Banks

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest

Candace Owens Co-Signs The Taliban’s ‘Truth’ Criticizing Freedom…

Candace Owens readily co-signed the Taliban's criticism of America, confirming she will do and say just about anything to try…
08.18.21

GoFundMe Refunds More Than $67K In Donations Made…

Donors to a GoFundMe started by "mother" Dasha Kelly to stave off her pending eviction have been refunded tens of…
08.18.21

As Kids Delta Variant Cases Rise Parents Turn…

Children under 12 are not eligible for vaccination, increasing the need for masks mandates.
08.17.21

Atlanta Mom Calls Out Elementary School For Segregating…

One Atlanta mom found out that not all students are treated equally after she discovered that Black second graders at…
08.17.21

Falcons Become First NFL Franchise To Have Team…

As of Saturday (August 14), all 32 NFL teams had a vaccination rate above 75 percent according to Jeremy Fowler…
08.17.21

After Haiti Earthquake, Cori Bush Leads Calls For…

Reflecting on multiple international crises, the freshman lawmaker joins calls for the US to have a people-first approach to granting…
08.17.21

Fake Vaccination Cards Could Cause Big Problems In…

Fake vaccination cards are starting to circulate throughout the United States and a new black market is on the rise.
08.16.21

Tuskegee Study Descendants: ‘A Lot of Misinformation Is…

Several Tuskegee Study descendants joined an ad campaign to correct misinformation about the study and encourage Black people to be…
08.16.21

Sneaker Store Employee Shot & Killed During Sneaker…

Police soon arrived on the scene and though paramedics were able to get him to the hospital it was too…
08.16.21

Will Unvaccinated Black People Suffer Business Loss the…

With newly-mandated vaccine requirements that will make it virtually impossible to move around freely, will unvaccinated Black people be at…
08.13.21
Close