Biggie Smalls' Killer Revealed, 24 Years Later

'Puff Daddy And The Family Bad Boy Reunion Tour Presented By Ciroc Vodka And Live Nation - May 20'

It’s been 24 years since the murder of The Notorious B.I.G and since then there have been several theories on who did it.

Brooklyn Hip Hop legend Mob James, Suge Knight’s ex capo, says he knows who shot Biggie.

During an interview with VladTV, James confirms theories that Wardell “Poochie” Fouse, a blood gang member and Suge’s associate is the one who pulled the trigger that night in Los Angeles that ended Biggie’s life.

Poochie was a Bloods gang member and an associate of Suge Knight. Poochie was murdered in 2013.

“Reggie was there. Gene wasn’t there. Gene can’t say he seen the dude pulling the trigger. He just say he remembers seeing this guy with a bow tie around — and that’s his truth. He did see this. But that don’t say that that’s the man who did it.”

He also confirmed Poochie was “a hitter for real, for real. Not [out of character] at all.”

“But the hood talks; everybody knows who doing what, especially when it comes around to Death Row. Everybody knew who did it, why it was done, and some cats are still applauding the fact that it happened because we lost 2Pac, so just in retaliation of that, it is what it is. That’s how they felt.”James said that he would “win a lot of money” if he ever bet on Poochie being the killer of Biggie.

“Everybody in their right mind that was there knows what happened, but ain’t nobody going to say, ‘Poochie, Poochie, Poochie,’” he continued. “Now that he’s dead, everybody can speak on it and whatever now. I’m surprised they haven’t came and said they know who did it.

Biggie was fatally shot on March 9, 1997 while he was in Los Angeles for his sophomore album, Life After Death. He was only 24 years old.

