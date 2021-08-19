Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Amber Rose’s Ex-Boyfriend A.E. Says Being Faithful Would’ve Deprived His “True Nature” To Cheat

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

Celebrated hip-hop-girlfriend-turned-model Amber Rose is currently at the forefront of yet another public breakup.

The former partner to rappers Wiz Khalifa, 21 Savage and most notably Kanye West recently blasted her most recent ex-boyfriend, record label exec Alexander “A.E.” Edwards, for cheating on her with 12 women. In an unexpected twist to the story though, A.E. not only fessed up to his philandering ways but is also accepting the act of cheating as his basic instinct.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

During a recent interview, A.E. kept it all the way candid after becoming a trending topic for much of the past 24 hours. He broke down the whole situation to media personality Big Von, saying, “She texting me like, ‘If I apologize publicly…’ and all this sh*t, you know — she loves me and sh*t. But, I don’t want to keep doing that to her, you know what I’m saying? I know that I could stop. I could give her like a good solid 6 months and just really like, deprive myself of my true nature for as long as I could take it, but I don’t want to live like that.”

Here’s what he had to say in regards to Amber’s infamous SlutWalk initiative and whether her stance on that should play a part in how she addresses the women he cheated with:

“At the end of the day SlutWalk and what she stands for [and] represents, you know, you would think that she would keep it between me and her. Like, be mad at me, you know what I’m saying. Instead of saying like ‘b*tches knew he was in a relationship,’ I knew too! And it’s my fault and I tell her that.”

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

The full clip from his interview gives a broader sense into the kind of guy he wants to be perceived as, but it’s worth questioning whether or not this is how majority of men think. Let us know your thoughts on that after watching the clip below, via The Jasmine Brand:

215 & Heartbreak: Amber Rose Reveals AE Edwards Cheated On Her With 12 Women, Twitter Reacts
10 photos

Amber Rose’s Ex-Boyfriend A.E. Says Being Faithful Would’ve Deprived His “True Nature” To Cheat  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

amber rose

Videos
Latest

Home Depot Accused Of Threatening Workers With Punishment…

According to a complaint filed by a regional official with the National Labor Relations Board, employees at a Home Depot…
08.19.21

Ma’Khia Bryant’s Death Ruled A Homicide

On the day that justice was finally being rendered for murder of George Floyd, 16 year old Ma’Khia Bryant of…
08.19.21

R. Kelly Accuser Jerhonda Pace Testifies At Sex…

Day 1 of testimony during R. Kelly's sex trafficking trial in Brooklyn opened with Jerhonda Pace testifying under oath that…
08.19.21

This Woman Says She’s Married To Michael Jackson’s…

Don't call this woman Billie Jean, because she says she is Michael Jackson's lover.  
08.18.21

Candace Owens Co-Signs The Taliban’s ‘Truth’ Criticizing Freedom…

Candace Owens readily co-signed the Taliban's criticism of America, confirming she will do and say just about anything to try…
08.18.21

GoFundMe Refunds More Than $67K In Donations Made…

Donors to a GoFundMe started by "mother" Dasha Kelly to stave off her pending eviction have been refunded tens of…
08.18.21

As Kids Delta Variant Cases Rise Parents Turn…

Children under 12 are not eligible for vaccination, increasing the need for masks mandates.
08.17.21

Atlanta Mom Calls Out Elementary School For Segregating…

One Atlanta mom found out that not all students are treated equally after she discovered that Black second graders at…
08.17.21

Falcons Become First NFL Franchise To Have Team…

As of Saturday (August 14), all 32 NFL teams had a vaccination rate above 75 percent according to Jeremy Fowler…
08.17.21

After Haiti Earthquake, Cori Bush Leads Calls For…

Reflecting on multiple international crises, the freshman lawmaker joins calls for the US to have a people-first approach to granting…
08.17.21
Close