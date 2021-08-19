News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Diddy Helps Shyne Get U.S. Visa; Returns To America After Deportation

To conduct business in the name of Belize.

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Sean "Puffy" Combs with rapper "Shine"...

Source: Arnaldo Magnani / Getty

Shyne is no longer a Bad Boy and the United States has recognized the change. With the help of Diddy he has returned to America.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

As spotted on Vibe Magazine the Brooklyn, Native is finally back on American soil. This week he returned to the states for the first time in 10 years. According to the feature Combs, along with several other notable figures, assisted him in securing a United States Visa. Previously he had been deported back to Belize after serving a 10 year stretch for his supposed role in the infamous Club New York shooting on December 27, 1999.

After returning to his motherland the man born Jamal Barrow turned his life around to better serve the people. On November 11 2020 he won the House of Representatives seat for Mesopotamia district. He is said to be in the country for diplomatic purposes. In a video of him landing at the airport he expressed his enthusiasm at the opportunity to return. “Feels great,” he explained. “It feels great to be in America representing Belize.”

He went out to make it clear he is here for a specific purpose. “I’ve been reaching out to Corey Jacobs,” he revealed. “Reaching out to Diddy, and many different friendships that I have to be able to make connections with my counterparts here in the States. In the State House of Representatives, the State Senate, as well as the United States Congress so that I could further the cause of Belize.”

While in the United States he was presented with the Distinction of Honor Medal from the Georgia Senate. You can see the moment below.

Diddy Helps Shyne Get U.S. Visa; Returns To America After Deportation  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Shyne

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest

Michigan Black Couple Gives A Fist Bump &…

A Black couple from Michigan who had their home shot at by a 25-year-old white man due to his anger…
08.20.21

Date Night On The D Train: Cops Looking…

32-year-old MTA motorman Terrell Harris is currently being sought out by authorities for giving his girlfriend, 28-year-old Dominique Belgrave, access…
08.20.21

OnlyFans To Ban Pornography From Its Platform In…

The company has paid more than $5 billion to content creators since being founded in 2016.
08.20.21

BLM Protesters Getting Paid After ‘Karen’ Law Violated…

David Elmendorf, a former ice cream shop owner in upstate New York, has been ordered to pay $4,500 after being…
08.20.21

Cops Are Using Shady Algorithms That Barely Work…

Micheal Williams was just trying to help a neighbor in need when his life was completely upended by a horrific…
08.20.21

Home Depot Accused Of Threatening Workers With Punishment…

According to a complaint filed by a regional official with the National Labor Relations Board, employees at a Home Depot…
08.19.21

Ma’Khia Bryant’s Death Ruled A Homicide

On the day that justice was finally being rendered for murder of George Floyd, 16 year old Ma’Khia Bryant of…
08.19.21

R. Kelly Accuser Jerhonda Pace Testifies At Sex…

Day 1 of testimony during R. Kelly's sex trafficking trial in Brooklyn opened with Jerhonda Pace testifying under oath that…
08.19.21

This Woman Says She’s Married To Michael Jackson’s…

Don't call this woman Billie Jean, because she says she is Michael Jackson's lover.  
08.18.21

Candace Owens Co-Signs The Taliban’s ‘Truth’ Criticizing Freedom…

Candace Owens readily co-signed the Taliban's criticism of America, confirming she will do and say just about anything to try…
08.18.21
Close