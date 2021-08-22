Celebrity News
Lance Gross And Morris Chestnut Trend On Social After Looking Fine As Ever In Latest IG Pic

Lance Gross

Source: Arnold Shoots / Arnold Shoots

If Lance Gross and Morris Chestnut aren’t in your top five sexiest men of all-time list, then you’re living life wrong! The actors trended on social media today after a picture of the two of them went viral and suddenly, everybody’s celebrity crushes were revived.

Lance posted the picture of himself and Morris to his Instagram page and showed off their dapper style and sexy demeanor. Lance looked incredibly handsome wearing a navy blue tux that was tailored to perfection. He paired the look with a stark white dress shirt and matching navy blue bow tie.

Morris matched his fly and rocked an all-Fushia tux, Fushia colored dress shirt, and matching bow Fushia bow tie, looking equally as handsome in the monochromatic look. Together, the men posed for the picture as a promotion for their new FOX show, Our Kind of People.

“Our Kind of People is coming!” the 40-year-old actor captioned the pic. “Make sure you are ready! September 21st on FOX 💪🏿.”

Of course, it didn’t take long for the comments to start rolling in, with many people complimenting the duo on their stellar style. “Two clean brothers right there,” one fan commented, while another fan wrote, “two handsome black men❤.” And then there was this comment, which summed up what we were all thinking, “these 2 pieces of chocolate together…yep, I will be watching!😍” Amen, sis.

Earlier this week, Lance shared a teaser for the upcoming series on his Instagram page, getting fans excited for the new show to launch this fall. Along with Lance Gross and 52-year-old Morris Chestnut, Our Kind of People stars Yaya DaCosta, Alana Bright, and Rhyon Brown and is the story of the exploration of race and class in America. Check out the preview below.

Will you be watching?

