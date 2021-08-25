Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Zales Becomes The Exclusive Retailer For The Serena Williams Jewelry Brand

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
S By Serena - Presentation - February 2020 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows

Source: Dia Dipasupil / Getty

Serena Williams is leaving her mark on the fashion world. Between her clothing line S by Serena, and her high end jewelry line, she’s proving that she’s more than just a Tennis pro.

Yesterday the 23-time Grand Slam singles winner announced her latest partnership with Zales. Not only will Serena Williams Jewelry be sold exclusively in Zales stores within the United States, you will also be able to shop new designs as well as reimagined fan favorites.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The Serena Williams Jewelry brand made the announcement via their Instagram account.

“It’s August 24th, you know what that means…⁠⁠Serena Williams Jewelry x Zales is HERE ✨⁠⁠

⁠⁠Discover our sparkling, inspiring and just incredible collections of new jewelry, exclusively at Zales!⁠⁠

Link in bio, go see all the newness,” they wrote.

To Serena’s personal page she gave a deeper look into the collection, while sharing her excitement.

“The @serenawilliamsjewelry x @zalesjewelers collection is officially here! I’m so excited about this partnership and even more excited for you all to wear the collection. #SWJxZales

“I’m so excited to expand the success of Serena Williams Jewelry in collaboration with Zales.  I’ve had a long relationship with Zales as a customer and have always admired their style and appreciated their reputation for quality and customer service.  Introducing my collection to the Zales customer just makes so much sense and really is a dream come true,” says Williams in a press release.

Looks like the feeling is mutual.

“We are extremely excited to work with Serena Williams. She’s truly an inspiration and an icon,” says Jamie Singleton, President of Kay, Zales and Peoples. “Each design embodies her striking yet playful style, and we are thrilled to bring Serena’s signature aesthetic to our customers, giving them another avenue to express themselves and connect with the energy that Serena emits.”

You can shop the Serena Williams Jewelry collection in stores and online at zales.com. There, you’ll find over 60 pieces ranging from $129 to nearly $10,000.

 

DON’T MISS…

Serena Williams Gives Us Face In the First Look Of The Gucci Beloved Campaign

Serena Williams And Olympia’s Latest Stuart Weitzman Campaign Is Giving Us The Feels

Nike Made Swimsuits For Serena Williams, Her Daughter Olympia, And Olympia’s Doll Qai Qai

Zales Becomes The Exclusive Retailer For The Serena Williams Jewelry Brand  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Serena Williams

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest

Unarmed Black Man Fatally Shot By Police After…

22-year-old Tory Brown was gunned down by officers who said he had a warrant out of Clayton County for violation…
08.26.21

Ex-State Trooper Caught Beating Black Man 18 Times…

Former Louisiana State Trooper Jacob Brown was caught on camera beating Black man Aaron Bowman over the head with a…
08.26.21

Three Dead After Drive-By Shooting Happens While Filming…

A trend turns deadly in Shreveport, Louisiana when a drive-by shooting happened as a group of men participate in The…
08.25.21

Why Are Black Families Pretending To Be White…

Black American homeowners are being forced to whitewash their homes just so they can receive a fair price on their…
08.24.21

FDA Grants Full Approval For Pfizer Vaccine

The two-dose vaccine has been approved for individuals age 16 and older. Health officials hope the action by the FDA…
08.24.21

Prayers Pour In For Rev. Jesse Jackson And…

Both vaccinated, the couple were hospitalized for breakthrough COVID-19 as the delta variant rages on.
08.23.21

Should HBCUs Get Reparations? A New Book Makes…

With Adam Harris’ new book, 'The State Must Provide,' the conversation around giving reparations to Black people for the institution…
08.23.21

Michigan Black Couple Gives A Fist Bump &…

A Black couple from Michigan who had their home shot at by a 25-year-old white man due to his anger…
08.20.21

Date Night On The D Train: Cops Looking…

32-year-old MTA motorman Terrell Harris is currently being sought out by authorities for giving his girlfriend, 28-year-old Dominique Belgrave, access…
08.20.21

OnlyFans To Ban Pornography From Its Platform In…

The company has paid more than $5 billion to content creators since being founded in 2016.
08.20.21
Close