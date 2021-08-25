Gary With Da Tea Will Be Honored At The Vision Community Foundation’s Annual Black-Tie Gala

Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Gary Gets Honored

Source: Gary Gets Honored / Vaughn Alvarez For REACH

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show’s own Gary With Da Tea is set to be honored at The Vision Community Foundation’s annual black-tie gala on Friday, September 3rd at 8 PM.

Vivica A. Fox and actor and TV Personality Miss Lawrence will be hosting the event at Atlanta’s historic Biltmore Ballrooms honoring the theme of “Salute to Fashion”.  It will honor an elite group of people that have made “outstanding achievements in the arts, media, ministry, community service, and government arenas throughout their lifetime.”

Other honorees include: “POSE” on FX star Ryan Jamaal Swain; TV/radio personality Gary with da Tea; actor/comedian Sampson McCormick, celebrated hairstylist/TV Personality Derek J; Speak Out USA’s Antonio Driver,  iElevate TV VP, Onyx Keesha and OWN TV “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” producer Melody S. Holt; Sean John Co-Founder Jeffrey Tweedy; Director Nathan Hale Williams; Abounding Prosperity Inc founder Kirk Myers and Gilead Sciences.

Performances of the night include singer Travis Malloy and Alvin Ailey principal dancer Maurice Renaldo.  

SEE: Rickey Smiley Nominated For Syndicated Personality of the Year!

“We take pride in honoring those who are trailblazing an inclusive path for all. Given the year we’ve all experienced, it is time to spread the message of love,” said Vision Community Foundation executive director, Bishop Oliver Clyde Allen, III.

“The Vision Community Foundation is a 501(C)(3) created to impact and transform the LGBTQI++ community by educating, creating awareness, and implementing STI/STD prevention methods using all forms of millennial media and marketing tools. The mission of the foundation is to empower people mentally, emotionally, educationally, socially, and economically.”

For more information on this event visit: ocallen.com and iElevate.org.

SEE ALSO: Da Brat & Jesseca Dupart To Be Honored At Atlanta’s Black Gay Pride’s Pure Heat Community Festival

