WATCH: What You Need To Know — August 25, 2021: House Passes Voting Act — Former Felons Vote — Black Mom Fights CPS

1. House Passes John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act

What You Need To Know:

Amidst the crises of Afghanistan and the issues surrounding the coronavirus, social activists are reminding President Biden that he must multi-task.

2. North Carolina Grants Voting Rights to 56,000 Felony Offenders

What You Need To Know:

In Raleigh, North Carolina, with a ruling of 2-1, a judicial panel declared Monday that felony offenders, some 56,000 individuals, whose current punishments don’t include prison time can now register to vote and cast ballots. Voting in October municipal elections begins next month.

3. Coronavirus Update: Biden, Economists Push Employers to Require Covid-19 Shots

What We Need To Know:

President Biden is urging employers nationwide to require the COVID-19 vaccine for their employees, the same day that the Food and Drug Administration announced its full approval for Pfizer/ BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine to be given to Americans aged 16 and older. This is the first COVID vaccine to receive full FDA approval.

4. Black Mother and Former ‘American Idol’ Reunited with Baby After Encounter with CPS

What You Need To Know:

A Black couple from Florida is currently experiencing legal kidnapping. Former “American Idol” Season 8 contestant Syesha Mercado and her partner Tyron Deener’s newborn baby girl has been returned to their custody after being removed by child welfare officials earlier this month, the singer shared Friday on social media.

5. Airbnb Announces Plan for Temporary Housing for Thousands of Afghan Refugees

What You Need To Know:

Airbnb CEO and co-founder Brian Chesky is offering his company’s help with “one of the biggest humanitarian crises of our time,” the displacement and resettlement of Afghans. The executive tweeted that his company would step up by providing properties listed on Airbnb to refugees. The funding comes from donations by Chesky and Airbnb, as well as contributions to the Airbnb.org Refugee Fund, a $25 million program launched in June to support displaced people and asylum seekers.

